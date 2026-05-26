Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Reach New High Mark After Reaching Series for First Time in 27 Years

For the first time in 27 years, the New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson and Co. continued a dominant playoff run on Monday night, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. New York won by 37 points, giving it an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points in closeout games this postseason.

Now, the Knicks have won 11 games in a row, putting together the best 11-game point differential in the history of the NBA in the process.

So, it's only right that the Knicks moved up in the odds to win the NBA Finals, as they now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, New York is +210 to win the NBA Finals, which is second behind the Thunder (+110). The Spurs (+270) have the worst odds to win the Finals, as they need to win at least one road game to knock off OKC and advance.

There has been a major shift in the odds since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Knicks were north of 4/1 when their series with the Cavs began. New York was down to +260 after taking a 3-0 series lead against Cleveland, and it's now reached a high point at +210 to win the title. Based on these odds, it appears the Knicks would be underdogs against OKC in a potential Finals matchup, though it's possible they'd be favored against San Antonio.

No matter what, the Knicks will go on the road for Games 1 and 2 of the Finals since the Spurs and Thunder both finished with better records in the regular season. New York has just one road loss (Game 3 against Atlanta) in the playoffs, and that game also is the last time the Knicks have lost a game.

New York's dominance this postseason has clearly changed the thoughts of oddsmakers in the playoffs. Originally, it seemed that the Spurs and Thunder were the clear favorites to win the title this season, but that has since changed with New York rattling off one of the most impressive stretches in NBA history.

This postseason, the Knicks are No. 1 in net rating (plus-19.8), No. 1 in defensive rating (103.5), No. 1 in offensive rating (123.3) and No. 1 in effective field goal percentage (59.2%). They have to be taken seriously as a title contender, as they've obliterated the competition all postseason long.

The Spurs and Thunder have to play at least two more games (Tuesday and Thursday) before the Knicks will know their opponent in the Finals, which won't begin until June 3. New York has set itself up well to have a rest and health advantage, which could end up playing a major factor in the odds to win the title once the Finals are set.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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