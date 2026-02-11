Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

For the fourth and final time in the regular season, the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers in what could be a potential first-round playoff series.

These teams have had a ton of great battles over the last few seasons, including an electric first-round series in the 2023-24 season.

On Wednesday, New York is set as a road underdog on the second night of a back-to-back after a brutal loss against the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Tuesday. The Knicks did not have Mitchell Robinson in that game, but he is expected to play in this matchup.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby (toe) is up in the air for this game after he missed a third game in a row on Tuesday.

On the Philly side, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable after he missed Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers are currently the No. 6 seed in the East, but they are within striking distance of the No. 4 seed ahead of the All-Star break.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for this Eastern Conference rivalry matchup.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +2.5 (-115)

76ers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks: +114

76ers: -135

Total

222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Knicks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Knicks record: 34-20

76ers record: 30-23

Knicks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – questionable

Joel Embiid – questionable

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Quentin Grimes – questionable

Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid OVER 27.5 Points (-121)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Embiid is a great prop target against New York:

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on Wednesday night, but I think he’s a great bet against the New York Knicks if he suits up.

Embiid torched the Knicks for 38 points on 13-of-21 shooting in their last meeting, and now he gets this New York team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime to Indiana on Tuesday.

That sets up well for the Sixers star, who has scored 28 or more points in nine of his last 10 appearances. Since Jan. 1, Embiid is averaging 29.9 points per game (across 17 games) while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3.

As his efficiency continues to improve, Embiid is a must-bet to clear his points prop.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have struggled against Philly this season, and they could be short-handed once again on Wednesday with Anunoby dealing with this toe injury.

That gives New York one less defender to put on Tyrese Maxey, who has torched the Knicks in recent seasons.

New York is one of the worst road teams in the NBA, going 9-16 against the spread and 12-13 straight up.

The Sixers have two wins over New York already this season, and their lone loss was by just three points at home. Since Philly has a major rest advantage on Wednesday, I think it’s worth a look at this short moneyline price.

Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.