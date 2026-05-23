Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Eastern Conference Finals shift to Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night, as Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need a win to keep their season alive.

The Cavs have been in this position before – they fell behind 2-0 against the Detroit Pistons in the conference semifinals – but they’re facing a much more formidable opponent in the New York Knicks, who have won nine consecutive playoff games.

New York is No. 1 in the NBA in net rating this postseason, and it’s coming off back-to-back wins (and covers) at home to open this series. Two huge second half runs in Games 1 and 2 secured a 2-0 series lead for Jalen Brunson and company, but oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Knicks taking a 3-0 lead.

The Cavs are 2.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, and they have been much better at Rocket Arena this postseason. Cleveland is 6-1 in seven games at home and has the fourth-best offensive rating at home in the postseason. So, it’s possible we see some of the Cavs’ role players step up to help Mitchell, who has scored 55 points over the first two games of this series.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Game 3, and I’m eyeing two props and a side on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, injuries, players to watch and my predictions for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Cavaliers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks: +114

Cavaliers: -135

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: New York leads 2-0

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mikal Bridges OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

Mikal Bridges has been on fire over his last seven games, shooting 68.3 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from and 100 percent from the free-throw line. He’s averaging 18.7 points per game during that stretch, scoring 14 or more in six games.

The only game where Bridges fell short of this prop was in the Knicks’ blowout win in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Knicks wing is taking just 11.7 shots per game during this stretch, he’s been extremely efficient, especially against Cleveland. Bridges has 18 and 19 points in two games against the Cavs while combining to shoot 16-for-23 from the field.

I think he’s a little undervalued at this number, especially if Cleveland decides to change up the game plan from leaving Josh Hart (26 points in Game 2) wide open on just about every possession.

Bridges averaged 14.4 points per game in the regular season, and I expect him to reach that number once again on Saturday night.

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden UNDER 18.5 Points (-114)

This is a tough matchup for James Harden, as the Knicks have several rangy wings – Bridges, Hart and Anunoby – that they can throw on the former league MVP, who simply doesn’t have the same burst that he used to.

Harden is averaging 19.6 points per game in the playoffs, but he’s fallen short of this number in back-to-back games against New York, shooting just 11-for-31 from the field and 4-of-15 from 3 in the process.

After the Knicks held Tyrese Maxey under 18.5 points in multiple games in the second round, it’s not surprising that their defense has kept Harden in check in this series. I think the UNDER is the play for the Cavs’ guard in Game 3, as he’s now failed to clear 18.5 points in three consecutive games.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Knicks are worth a look as road underdogs:

The Knicks’ against the spread record on the road in the regular season wasn’t exactly impressive, especially since they finished just a few games over .500 overall.

In the playoffs, things have been a lot different.

New York is 4-1 on the road in the postseason, posting the best offensive, defensive and net rating of any playoff team. On top of that, the Knicks now have the best point differential over the first 12 games of any playoff run and are No. 1 in net rating overall this postseason.

Best point differential in the first 12 games in a single playoffs



'26 Knicks: +221

'17 Warriors: +196

'71 Bucks: +183

'87 Lakers: +180

'25 Thunder: +168 pic.twitter.com/48u0Xlfqwf — Underdog (@Underdog) May 22, 2026

So, I don’t mind taking the points with New York, even though the Cavs have been a much better team at home (6-1) in the postseason. Cleveland has scored just 197 points in this series, posting an offensive rating of 100.0 in the process. Cleveland’s offensive rating is up over 117.0 at home, but I’m not sold on it producing at that level against New York.

New York has gone from the No. 7 defense in the league in the regular season to the No. 2 defense in the playoffs, and it has overpowered the Cavs with massive second-half runs in each of the first two games in this series.

Oh, and the Knicks’ two losses this postseason? They’re both by one point.

I wouldn’t be shocked if New York pulled off the upset, and I’ll gladly take the points since Cleveland has a net rating of just plus-4.3 at home this postseason despite winning six of seven games.

Pick: Knicks +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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