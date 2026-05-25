Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 4

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is a close-out game, though the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping it won’t be their last game at Rocket Arena this season.

The New York Knicks have a 3-0 series lead over Cleveland and are just one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. New York won Game 3 as a road underdog behind 30 points and six dimes from Jalen Brunson, and it’s now perfect against the spread in this series with three double-digit wins.

As a result, oddsmakers actually have the Knicks favored on the road in Game 4, as the Cavs (8-9 this postseason) have struggled to keep pace with the No. 3 seed in the East. New York has the best net rating in the playoffs, and it has a point differential of plus-225 over the last 10 games – the best stretch (regular season or playoffs) in NBA history.

Cleveland has played well at home this postseason, going 6-2 straight up, but it has now lost back-to-back games at Rocket Arena (Game 6 against Detroit, Game 3 against New York).

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so Cleveland is a massive underdog to win this series and the NBA Finals. Can it at least force these teams to go back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference Finals showdown on Monday night.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-115)

Cavs +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks: -142

Cavs: +120

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV):

Series: Knicks lead 3-0

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-140)

Towns had 13 rebounds in both Games 1 and 2, but he was held to just eight rebounds in Game 3, which has lowered his rebounds prop to 11.5 (instead of 12.5) ahead of Game 4.

The Knicks star averaged 11.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, though that number has fallen to 10.3 per game in the playoffs. A lot of that is due to foul trouble, as Towns played less than 28 minutes in every game in the Philadelphia series, grabbing 12 or more boards in just one of those four matchups.

However, he still has five playoff games with at least 12 rebounds, and the Cavs have struggled to keep him off the offensive glass, allowing seven offensive boards in three games, including three in Game 3.

KAT is still averaging over 16 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, so I’m buying him in this market on Monday night. Cleveland ranks just sixth amongst playoff teams in rebound percentage while the Knicks are No. 1 by a pretty wide margin.

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points (-172)

After scoring 55 points over the first two games of this series (29 and 26), Donovan Mitchell shot just 9-for-21 from the field and finished with 23 points in a must-win Game 3.

Mitchell is averaging a whopping 21.2 shots per game in the playoffs, yet he’s only scored 25 or more points in eight of his 17 playoff games. So, I’d much rather move this line down to 25-plus rather than take the OVER on his actual points prop (set at 26.5) in Game 4.

I expect Mitchell and the Cavs to play with some desperation, and the Cavs star guard has played well in elimination games this postseason, scoring 22 points in Game 7 against Toronto and 26 points in Game 7 against Detroit.

Even though he’s cleared this line in less than 50 percent of his playoff games this season, Mitchell is an elite postseason scorer, averaging 27.8 points per game in his playoff career.

I’ll trust him to show up with the Cavs’ season hanging in the balance on Monday night.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Knicks to win Game 4:

New York is currently on the best 10-game stretch of any team in NBA history, posting a margin of victory of plus-225. New York has the best net rating in the playoffs, and it’s No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating heading into Game 4.

good morning, the knicks' +225 total margin of victory is the best by any team over a 10 game span, regular season or postseason, in NBA history — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2026

The Cavs had a shot to win Game 1, leading by 22 points with eight minutes to play, but since then it’s been all Knicks in this series. They went on a 44-11 run to close Game 1 and get a win, and now they have back-to-back wins by 13-plus points to take a 3-0 series lead.

There’s no doubt that Jalen Brunson is the best player in this series, and the Knicks have gotten contributions across the board from Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Landry Shamet, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, the Cavs’ role players have struggled shooting the 3-ball in this series, and Donovan Mitchell hasn’t done enough offensively to beat this Knicks team.

There’s certainly a pride factor in Game 4 for Cleveland – no team wants to be swept – but the Knicks are playing on another level right now. They’ve won all but one game (Game 2 against Philadelphia) by double digits since Game 4 of the first round.

I’m buying the movement in the odds for Game 4 and taking the Knicks to win outright.

Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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