Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The New York Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
New York lost against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and it now has a tough turnaround against the Clippers, who are fighting for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, the Knicks lost Jalen Brunson to an ankle injury and will likely sideline him for tonight’s contest.
The Clippers and Kawhi Leonard have slipped to eighth in the Western Conference, winning just four of their last 10 games.
The Knicks are still in a good spot to lock up the No. 3 seed in the East, but things are a lot tougher without Brunson, especially since the Milwaukee Bucks (four wins in a row) are making a push with about 20 games left in the regular season.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored in this matchup, but can they cover against one of the best offenses in the NBA?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Knicks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +7 (-108)
- Clippers -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +235
- Clippers: -290
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports SoCal
- Knicks record: 40-22
- Clippers record: 33-29
Knicks vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers Injury Report
- Norman Powell – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Ben Simmons – out
Knicks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
After taking just six shots on Thursday against the Lakers, Mikal Bridges is going to have to take on a bigger role if Jalen Brunson sits out this matchup.
Bridges is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, but his usage has fluctuated on a night-to-night basis. While the Knicks wing has struggled since the start of February, this is a prime buy low spot on Friday.
Los Angeles Clippers Best Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-130)
Clippers center Ivica Zubac is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game this season, and he has a good matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday night.
While the Knicks are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, they have struggled shooting the ball as of late, ranking 18th in effective field goal percentage over their last 10 games.
On top of that, Zubac has 12 or more boards in 35 of his 60 games in the 2024-25 season.
Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Clippers in this matchup with New York playing the second night of a back-to-back:
The New York Knicks may have lost guard Jalen Brunson for a significant amount of time on Thursday night due to an ankle injury, and that sets up well for the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Knicks tonight.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Tom Thibodeau’s squad, and it is just 2-7 against the spread in that spot this season – the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Now, the Knicks won’t have Brunson, which is a major issue on the offensive end where they have struggled as of late, ranking 22nd in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
Not only that, but the Clippers are elite when favored at home, covering the spread in 14 of their 19 games – the best mark in the NBA. I expect them to win this one on Friday.
Pick: Clippers -7 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.