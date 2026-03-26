Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 26

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have won seven games in a row heading into a huge matchup on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte is making a serious push for a top-eight seed in the East, sitting in the No. 9 seed after blowing out the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. LaMelo Ball and company have two double-digit losses to the Knicks this season, but both came before Christmas.

The Hornets have been a much different team since then, and they are No. 1 in the league in net rating over their last 15 games.

Now, the Knicks have completely flipped the script on defense, jumping to No. 5 in the league in defensive rating, and it’s allowed them to pull to third in the East, just 0.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and 4.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons.

Oddsmakers have the Hornets favored on Thursday, as the Knicks have struggled a bit on the road, going 20-16 overall.

This could be a first-round playoff matchup this season, so let’s dive into the odds, a player prop target and a prediction for Thursday’s showdown.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-115)

Hornets -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Knicks: +100

Hornets: -120

Total

224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Knicks vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Knicks record: 48-25

Hornets record: 38-34

Knicks vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Landry Shamet – out

Hornets Injury Report

Pat Connaughton – questionable

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

PJ Hall – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Knicks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson UNDER 7.5 Assists (-153)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA best bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Brunson in this market:

Jalen Brunson has been on a tear as a passer in the month of March, averaging 8.9 assists per game across 12 games.

However, he’s fallen short of eight dimes in back-to-back games and is averaging less than seven dimes (6.6) per game in the 2025-26 season. So, I think this is a sell-high spot on the road against a Charlotte team that is 12th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Brunson also failed to clear this prop in both of his games against the Hornets earlier this season, finishing with three and five dimes.

The Knicks star has the ball in his hands a ton, but he’s only averaging 11.7 potential assists per game this season. This number has moved from 6.5 to 7.5, but I’m going to zag with Hornets playing some of the best basketball in the NBA since Jan. 1.

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I think this is a sell-high spot for the Knicks, who have won seven in a row against subpar competition:

Will this be the end of the Knicks’ seven-game winning streak?

New York is just 5-6 against the spread as a road underdog this season and has been shaky on the road this season (20-16) despite ranking fifth overall in net rating.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are No. 1 in net rating over their last 15 games and have a 10-5 against the spread record as home favorites. The Knicks did win the first two meetings between these teams, but Charlotte has been a different squad since the start of the new year.

I think this price is pretty reasonable on both sides, but New York hasn’t exactly killed it against the number recently, going 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games. Charlotte is easily the toughest team the Knicks have faced since they lost both ends of a back-to-back in L.A. against the Lakers and Clippers.

Pick: Hornets Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.