Knicks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The New York Knicks are 0-2 so far on their West Coast road trip, and they have to play the rest of it without guard Jalen Brunson, who suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday, the Knicks take on the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off an overtime loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, courtesy of a game-winning shot by Kawhi Leonard.
While Brunson is out for the Knicks, star center Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for this game for the Kings with a hamstring injury. That’s a huge help for New York, as it doesn't necessarily have the offense to keep up with some of the best teams in the league sans Brunson.
The Knicks scored just 95 points in their loss to the Clippers on Friday night, but can they bounce back in this game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Knicks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -3 (-108)
- Kings +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -155
- Kings: +130
Total
- 219.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Knicks record: 40-23
- Kings record: 33-30
Knicks vs. Kings Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a great prop target tonight:
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges had an expanded offensive role on Friday night in the Knicks’ first game since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury.
Bridges should be in line for another big game on Monday, and his points prop has shifted all the way up to 17.5.
I still like the OVER for Bridges, as he finished 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line on his way to a 22-point game against a solid Los Angeles Clippers defense. Bridges, despite his recent struggles, is still averaging 17.3 points per game for the season.
With the Knicks in need of a shot creator and No. 1 option on offense, Bridges may be the guy that they continue to turn to to step up in Brunson’s absence. At this number, Bridges is worth a shot on Monday.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 5.5 Assists (-135)
DeMar DeRozan has become the Kings’ primary playmaker with Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk out, and he picked up an impressive 10 dimes on Sunday night. With Monk out, DeRozan has five, seven and 10 assists in his last three games.
While it’ll be important to make sure Monk sits again on Monday, I’m buying DeRozan in this market against a New York defense that is 18th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Knicks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
I simply cannot buy this Knicks team with Jalen Brunson out of the lineup.
New York’s offense mustered just 95 points on Friday against the Clippers – a notable number since New York has one of the five best offensive ratings in the NBA this season.
Brunson is the driving force for this Knicks offense, and New York lacks a primary playmaker on the roster without him. That’s going to make things tough against a Kings team that is fifth in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, despite Sabonis and Monk being out of the lineup as of late.
Sacramento has yet to cover in a game as a home underdog, but I think that trend changes tonight. The Knicks shouldn’t be favored without Brunson against another playoff-caliber team.
Pick: Kings +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
