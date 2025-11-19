Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
The New York Knicks fell to 0-4 on the road this season with a close loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.
New York was without OG Anunoby (who remains out with a hamstring injury) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) in that game, but Brunson is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest against his former team – the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas is off to a slow start this season with Anthony Davis (calf) out of the lineup, but rookie Cooper Flagg has shown flashes of the player he could become for this organization. Flagg had 21 points, eight rebounds and five dimes in an overtime win over Portland on Sunday.
However, the Mavs followed that up with a blowout loss to Minnesota on the second night of a back-to-back. Can Dallas, which is a home dog in this matchup, turn things around on Wednesday?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference showdown.
Knicks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -5.5 (-108)
- Mavs +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -225
- Mavs: +185
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Knicks record: 8-5
- Mavs record: 4-11
Knicks vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – questionable
- OG Anunoby – out
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Ryan Nembahrd – out
- Daniel Gafford – probable
- Dereck Lively II – probable
- Cooper Flagg – available
Knicks vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart UNDER 12.5 Points (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Hart against Dallas:
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart should have an expanded role in the coming weeks with OG Anunoby out with a hamstring injury, but Jalen Brunson (ankle) is questionable and may return for this matchup, which would certainly lower Hart’s offensive ceiling as a scorer.
Hart is averaging 9.2 points on just 7.6 shots per game this season, and I think he’s a fade candidate in this prop market against Dallas. The Mavericks are a top-five team in the league in defensive rating this season, and Hart only has three games (out of 12 appearances) with over 12.5 points this season.
To top it off, Hart has struggled in Dallas in his career. He’s averaging just 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 11 games in Dallas in his career, scoring four and 12 points in his two road dates against Dallas as a Knick.
In fact, Hart only has three games in double figures and two games over this prop line in Dallas in his career. I wouldn’t be shocked if he falls short on Wednesday, especially if Brunson returns to action.
Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I’m going to bet the UNDER in this Knicks-Mavericks matchup, as New York’s offense has fallen off a cliff on the road this season, ranking 20th in the NBA.
As a result, the Knicks have yet to pick up a road win. Still, I don’t want to bet against them in this spot, especially with Brunson potentially back in the lineup. If the star guard does sit, it should help the UNDER case in this matchup.
Dallas is a perfect UNDER team this season, ranking in the top five in the league in defense rating while posting the No. 29 offense. The Mavs have hit the UNDER in nine of their 15 games this season, and they may not be able to run as much against a New York team that is 20th in the league in pace (Dallas is fifth).
This total will probably drop if Brunson is ruled out, so I don’t mind jumping on it at this number on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
