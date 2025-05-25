Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Fade Josh Hart, Back Brunson, Siakam)
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers face off in a huge Game 3 matchup on Sunday night, and this series has not been short on offense – especially from some of the top scorers on each squad.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has put together back-to-back dominant scoring games while Pascal Siakam dropped his playoff high – 39 points – this season in Game 2.
I’m eyeing both of those stars in the prop market in Game 3, as well as one Knicks role player who could see his role take a hit on Sunday night.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the props to consider for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers
- Jalen Brunson OVER 30.5 Points (-125)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
- Josh Hart UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Jalen Brunson OVER 30.5 Points (-125)
Jalen Brunson has dominated the Pacers in this series, picking up right where he left off in the second round of the playoffs last season.
Here’s a look at his numbers in each of the games in this Eastern Conference Finals matchup:
- Game 1: 43 points (15-of-25 FG, 1-of-6 3P), 5 assists
- Game 2: 36 points (13-of-27 FG, 5-of-12 3P), 11 assists
Brunson’s points prop has gone from 28.5, to 29.5 to 30.5 through this series, but I still like him to hit the OVER in Game 3.
Not only is this a must-win for the Knicks – which likely means extended playing time for the All-NBA guard – but Brunson is already taking a ton of shots, averaging 22.9 per game in the playoffs. He’s only had three games all postseason where he attempted less than 20 shots.
The Pacers don’t have a defender that can really handle Brunson, as even Aaron Nesmith has fouled him too much in this series. Brunson is shooting 58.3 percent against Andrew Nembhard, 46.7 percent against Nesmith and 100 percent against Bennedict Mathurin.
Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Pascal Siakam is a great prop target in Game 3:
This postseason, Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.3 points per game, clearing 20.5 points in six of his 12 matchups.
He’s taking just 14.8 shots per night, but that number has seen a major increase in this series against New York. Siakam attempted 16 shots in Game 1 (he finished 7-for-16 for 17 points), and followed that up with an amazing 15-for-23 shooting performance in Game 2.
The Knicks didn’t have an answer for him in Game 2, and I’m worried that Siakam will be able to attack a weak defender like Towns if the Knicks decide to put Robinson in the starting lineup in Game 3.
Siakam had some down games late in the Milwaukee series that lowered his postseason average, but he’s scored 21 or more points in three of his last four games. He’s a solid target in Game 3 with Indiana looking to all but end this series.
Josh Hart UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
If the Knicks end up making a lineup change – SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Mitchell Robinson may start for Josh Hart in Game 3 – it’s going to hurt Hart’s value.
The do-it-all wing has seen his numbers take a hit in this series, as he’s averaging just 70 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while attempting nine total shots.
Hart took a long time to get his first points in Game 2, and I imagine his role shrinks significantly on offense if Robinson is playing with the starting group. Hart finished Game 2 with just 13 points, rebounds and assists, and he’s only cleared this line in three of his last six games as a starter anyway.
