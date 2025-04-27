Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for KAT, Schroder, Josh Hart)
Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons tips off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, and there are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup.
So, why not consider some player props?
I have three that I’m eyeing for Game 4, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart both had big games in Game 3 and are looking to ride that momentum into this matchup.
Plus, one Pistons guard has been an X-Factor in this series, especially from beyond the arc.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top props for the Knicks-Pistons clash on April 27.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
- Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Dennis Schroder OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
With Mitchell Robinson listed as questionable, there’s a chance Josh Hart could play a few extra minutes – and be asked to do more on the glass – in Game 4.
In this series, Hart has 13, 12 and 20 rebounds and assists, posting a huge 11-rebound, nine-assist game in Game 3.
During the regular season, Hart averaged 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, so we’re not even asking him to play better than his season averages with this prop line. The Pistons have played off of Hart on the offensive end, making it tougher for him to score, but Game 3 was a vintage box score from the Knicks’ do-it-all wing.
I’ll buy him at this number – especially if Robinson gets ruled out.
Dennis Schroder OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Detroit guard Dennis Schroder has played a major role in this series against New York, and that should continue since he’s been one of the team’s top options to guard Jalen Brunson.
Schroder has also brought a major punch on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from 3. He’s knocked down at least two shots from deep in back-to-back games, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc over that stretch.
While Schroder may come back to earth a bit in that category, he’s still taking over four shots from deep per game – including at least five in each of his last two matchups. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pistons guard clear this line again on Sunday.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Karl-Anthony Towns was worth a look on Sunday in the prop market:
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the second half of Game 2, but the Knicks made a concerted effort to get him involved in the game plan in Game 3.
In that matchup, Towns took 18 shots – including a series-high eight 3-pointers – on his way to a 31-point game. It was the second time in this series that Towns finished with 23 or more points.
Now, KAT has only attempted 14, 11 and 18 shots in three games, but he’s been very efficient, shooting 58.1 percent from the field. I expect the Knicks to continue to involve him in a big way on offense, and he may need to play more minutes if Mitchell Robinson (illness, questionable) is unable to go on Sunday.
Towns averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, and he’s been a matchup nightmare for the Pistons, who have tried both big man Jalen Duren and wing Tobias Harris on him in this series.
