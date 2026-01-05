Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
The two top teams in the Eastern Conference standings face off on Monday night, as the Detroit Pistons host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
The Knicks have struggled a bit since winning the NBA Cup, going 5-5 in their last 10 games, losing both ends of a back-to-back to Atlanta and Philadelphia over the weekend.
The Pistons are coming off a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and they did not have star center Jalen Duren (ankle) in that matchup.
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons still have a three-game lead over the Knicks in the East, but both New York and the Boston Celtics are within striking distance for the No. 1 seed.
Can Brunson and the Knicks bounce back on the road? They’ve struggled a bit on the road this season, going just 7-8 straight up.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -2.5 (-108)
- Pistons +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -135
- Pistons: +114
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Knicks record: 23-12
- Pistons record: 26-9
Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns 11+ Rebounds (-141)
The Pistons may be down Jalen Duren (ankle) again in this matchup, and that sets up well for Karl-Anthony Towns on the glass.
New York also doesn’t have one of its best rebounders in Josh Hart, so Towns is going to need to control the glass in this matchup. Towns is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 boards in eight games since Dec. 1.
I’ll buy him at a number below his season average, especially if Duren sits.
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Pistons as home underdogs:
The Pistons are playing the second night of a back-to-back – and may be short-handed – on Monday after knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.
However, I expect them to go all out to beat this Knicks team that knocked Detroit out of the playoffs last season.
The Pistons 12-3 straight up at home this season and have covered the spread in two of their three games as home dogs. The Knicks, on the other hand, are under .500 on the road and are one of the worst teams against the spread on the road, going 3-8 ATS when favored.
Plus, New York has not looked great over its last 10 games, ranking 19th in the NBA in net rating and 26th in defensive rating while posting a 5-5 record. With Josh Hart still out of the lineup, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Knicks struggle again to get stops on the defensive end.
Even in a back-to-back scenario, I love getting points with the Pistons at home in this clash between the two top teams in the East.
Pick: Pistons +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.