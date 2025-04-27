Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
Sunday’s playoff action kicks off at 1 p.m. EST with the New York Knicks aiming to take a 3-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit stole Game 2 in New York last week, but the Knicks responded behind a pair of huge games from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 3 to regain home-court advantage in the series.
Now, New York could take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Sunday afternoon. However, oddsmakers have set the Knicks as two-point underdogs in the latest odds.
Detroit did keep things close – despite falling behind double digits on multiple occasions – in Game 3, but it ultimately did not get enough stops down the stretch to earn the win. The Pistons also need Cade Cunningham to shoot more like he did in Game 2 if they want to even this series.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, injury reports, player props and game prediction for Game 4 between the Knicks and Pistons.
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +2 (-108)
- Pistons -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +114
- Pistons: -135
Total
- 216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Knicks lead 2-1
Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Isaiah Stewart – questionable
Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Karl-Anthony Towns was worth a look on Sunday in the prop market:
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the second half of Game 2, but the Knicks made a concerted effort to get him involved in the game plan in Game 3.
In that matchup, Towns took 18 shots – including a series-high eight 3-pointers – on his way to a 31-point game. It was the second time in this series that Towns finished with 23 or more points.
Now, KAT has only attempted 14, 11 and 18 shots in three games, but he’s been very efficient, shooting 58.1 percent from the field. I expect the Knicks to continue to involve him in a big way on offense, and he may need to play more minutes if Mitchell Robinson (illness, questionable) is unable to go on Sunday.
Towns averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, and he’s been a matchup nightmare for the Pistons, who have tried both big man Jalen Duren and wing Tobias Harris on him in this series.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Detroit guard Dennis Schroder has played a major role in this series against New York, and that should continue since he’s been one of the team’s top options to guard Jalen Brunson.
Schroder has also brought a major punch on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from 3. He’s knocked down at least two shots from deep in back-to-back games, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc over that stretch.
While Schroder may come back to earth a bit in that category, he’s still taking over four shots from deep per game – including at least five in each of his last two matchups. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pistons guard clear this line again on Sunday.
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
While I lean towards taking the Knicks and the points in this game, I think the OVER is the best bet to make on Sunday afternoon.
In this series, these teams have combined for 235, 194 and 234 points in three games. Game 2 – where the Pistons pulled off an upset win – is starting to look like an anomaly and simply a bad offensive game from New York.
The Knicks were one of the five-best offenses in the NBA during the regular season, and they’ve given bettors plenty of reasons to consider the OVER in Game 4 after their Game 3 showing.
On top of that, these teams are playing at the third-fastest pace of any series in these playoffs while ranking seventh and eighth in the league in offensive rating.
Detroit has been a strong defensive team this season, but it has struggled to contain Brunson, who is averaging 33.7 points per game in this series. It’s not a crazy ask to expect both of these teams to crack 100 points in Game 4.
Plus, if this matchup is as close as Game 3, it likely will bode well for the total going OVER.
Pick: OVER 216.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
