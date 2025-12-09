Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have won eight of their last 10 games, but they’ll need to win on the road – something they’ve struggled to do this season – to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals on Saturday night.
New York is a road favorite against the Toronto Raptors – who won’t have RJ Barrett – on Tuesday in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. New York is down Miles McBride and has listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for this matchup.
Still, oddsmakers believe the Knicks are the superior team, as Toronto has lost three games in a row and was blown out 116-94 at Madison Square Garden when these teams met back on Nov. 30.
The Raptors are 8-5 at home in the 2025-26 season, but they are struggling against the spread in those games, going 4-9. Can the Knicks, who are just 3-6 straight up on the road, pull off a win to advance?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle between two divisional rivals on Tuesday.
Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-112)
- Raptors +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -192
- Raptors: +160
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Knicks record: 16-7
- Raptors record: 15-10
Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Landry Shamet – out
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jamison Battle – doubtful
- Jamal Shead – questionable
Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets why Jalen Brunson is a solid bet against Toronto:
Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to play in this game, so Jalen Brunson should carry a major load on the offensive end for New York – especially if the All-Star big man sits out.
The star guard attempted 23 shots and finished with 30 points against the Magic on Sunday, and he's cleared this total in six of his last 10 games since returning from an ankle injury. Brunson is averaging 28.0 points per game during that stretch and 28.0 points per game overall this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.
The Raptors did hold Brunson to just 6-for-19 shooting back on Nov. 30, but the volume was still there for the Knicks star. In fact, he's taken at least 14 shots in every game he's played in this season and 18 or more shots in 18 of his 21 appearances.
Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have struggled on the road this season, winning just three of their nine games, but I’m buying them in this NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday.
The Raptors are just 4-9 against the spread at home this season despite winning eight of those games, and they’ve started to come back to earth after a fast start to the season.
The Knicks blew them out at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, and New York now ranks third in the NBA in offensive rating and fourth in net rating. Plus, the Knicks have won eight of their last 10 games to move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto, on the other hand, is just 3-5 since RJ Barrett went down, and it’s struggled over its last 10 games, posting a net rating of -1.1, which is 19th in the NBA during that stretch.
Even with Karl-Anthony Towns questionable, I’ll lay the points with the Knicks in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
