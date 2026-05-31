Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Opening Odds (San Antonio Favored After Winning Game 7)

A rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals is set for 2026, as the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama take on the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson starting on June 3.

Brunson and the Knicks have been off for several days after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals while the Spurs pulled off back-to-back wins in the Western Conference Finals to take down the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games on Saturday night.

This series is also a rematch of the NBA Cup Championship this season, where the Knicks took down the Spurs for one of their two wins against San Antonio in three meetings in the 2025-26 campaign.

The 2026 NBA Finals will debunk a long-standing narrative when it comes to basketball, because one of these scenarios has to happen:

A team with a small guard as their best player (not-named Steph Curry) will win the Finals

A team with very little playoff experience will win the Finals in their first playoff run

Even though it lost the season series with New York, San Antonio is favored to win this matchup after taking out OKC. These teams have the No. 1 (New York) and No. 2 (San Antonio) net ratings in the playoffs, so this could end up being a long series.

The Knicks haven’t won a title in 53 years, and they have one of the most intriguing players in recent NBA history standing in their way.

Will this series be the start of the NBA’s newest dynasty? Or, will New York finally snap a long drought and cap the Brunson era with the ultimate prize?

Game 1 is set for Wednesday night, but first let’s take a look at the series odds across several markets for Knicks vs. Spurs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Spurs Series Odds

Knicks: +170

Spurs: -205

San Antonio is a 2/1 favorite in the NBA Finals, and the -205 odds for Wemby and company translate to an implied probability of 67.21 percent that they win the title.

The Knicks did take two of the three meetings between these teams in the regular season, but the Spurs have had better odds to win the title for most of the postseason. New York only passed San Antonio after OKC won Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Knicks have not been underdogs in a series yet in these playoffs, and they have an 11-game winning streak on the line heading into Game 1.

Knicks vs. Spurs Series Correct Score Odds

Spurs in 7: +310

Spurs in 5: +380

Spurs in 6: +500

Knicks in 6: +500

Spurs in 4: +700

Knicks in 7: +700

Knicks in 5: +1200

Knicks in 4: +2000

Based on these odds, the Spurs winning the Finals in seven games is the most likely outcome (+310). However, if you’re expecting this to be a short series, San Antonio in five games (+380) and San Antonio in four games (+700) have better odds than any Knicks outcome outside of Knicks in 6 (+500).

New York is +1200 (an implied probability of 7.69%) to win the series in five games and +2000 (an implied probability of 4.76%) to win in another sweep. Based on the correct score odds, oddsmakers are expecting a long series, as out of the four most-likely outcomes, three of them have this series going to six or seven games.

Knicks vs. Spurs Series Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-140)

Spurs -1.5 (+115)

The series spread is very interesting, as these odds suggest the Knicks will at least force a Game 7 in this series. New York is favored to cover the 1.5-games spread, meaning it would either need to win the series or lose in seven games. If the Spurs win in any outcome other than in seven games, they would cover the series spread.

So far this postseason, New York is 12-2 while San Antonio is 12-6. Still, San Antonio covered the 1.5 line in the series spread against both Portland and Minnesota in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Knicks vs. Spurs Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -170/Under +140)

Buckle up, NBA fans, because Vegas is expecting six or more games in the NBA Finals.

All of the previous markets had signaled that this would be the case when it came to the series total games, and at -170 odds, there is an implied probability of 62.96 percent that this series reaches a Game 6.

New York has only played one series this postseason that has gone to six or more games, though the Spurs are easily the best team that the Knicks have had to face after they rolled through the Eastern Conference.

Given how well both of these squads have played in the playoffs, it’s very possible that this series will be tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5. The Spurs have been in that spot in each of the last two rounds and went on to beat Minnesota in six games and OKC in seven.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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