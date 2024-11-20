Knicks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Jalen Brunson, Tyus Jones on Wednesday)
The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns will face off on Wednesday night on ESPN, and there are plenty of ways to bet on this game between two teams that hope to be NBA Finals contenders.
New York is hot right now, winning three games in a row, while the Suns have dropped four straight with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal once again ruled out for this game.
With those players out, how should we wager on the Suns in the prop market?
I have one Suns prop and two Knicks props to consider for Wednesday’s primetime contest.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Suns
- Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
- Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-110)
- Tyus Jones OVER 6.5 Assists (-105)
Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
Jalen Brunson owned the Suns last season, dropping 35 points at home at Madison Square Garden and 50 in Phoenix – two of his best showings of the 2023-24 season.
I love taking him to go OVER 26.5 points in this matchup, as the Suns don’t have a ton of elite wing defenders to use on Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Brunson hasn’t been as dominant as a scorer, but he is still averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.
I think he thrives against Phoenix again tonight.
Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-110)
I broke down a play for Josh Hart earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has been on a tear as of late, scoring 13 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and nine of his 14 games overall.
New York is on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, but I think Hart could be in line for a big game. He’s shot the 3-ball well (at least two made shots from deep in three straight games) as of late, and on the season he’s averaging 13.7 points while shooting an impressive 58.4 percent from the field.
With Miles McBride (knee) out, the Knicks played Hart and Mikal Bridges the entire second half in their win over Brooklyn on Sunday. Don’t be shocked if Tom Thibodeau plays Hart a ton of minutes – leading to an expanded offensive role – in this road matchup.
Tyus Jones OVER 6.5 Assists (-105)
With Beal and Durant out, Tyus Jones has an even bigger role handling the ball in this Phoenix offense, and he’s delivered.
Jones has seven or more assists in four of his last five games, pushing his season average to 6.7 per game.
The Knicks have allowed nearly 26 assists per game this season – in the bottom half of the league – and Jones should continue to operate as the 1B ball-handler to Devin Booker tonight. This number is a little too low for the veteran guard.
