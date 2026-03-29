Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder get a playoff-level tune up on Sunday night, as they meet for the second time in the 2025-26 season after OKC won 103-100 in their matchup in New York earlier in the season.

Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 8.5-point favorites in this game, but can they cover such a major spread against New York?

The Knicks fell to 20-17 on the road with a loss to Charlotte on Thursday, and they still trail Boston for the No. 2 seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Thunder need a win on Sunday since they have just a two-game cushion over the San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the West.

I’m eying a player prop, a game pick and more for this marquee matchup, which could be a potential NBA Finals this summer.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Knicks vs. Thunder clash on Sunday night.

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +8.5 (-112)

Thunder -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Knicks: +285

Thunder: -360

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Knicks record: 48-26

Thunder record: 58-16

Knicks vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Ariel Hukporti – out

Landry Shamet – out

Miles McBride – questionable

Dillon Jones – out

Thunder Injury Report

Brooks Barnhizer – probable

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – available

Knicks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 16.5 Points (-125)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I believe Towns is undervalued in this game:

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is wildly undervalued against OKC on Sunday.

Towns is averaging 20.1 points per game this season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He had 17 points against OKC on just eight shots back on March 4, yet oddsmakers have his points prop down at 16.5 on Sunday.

The Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBa, but Towns has scored 17 or more points in 11 of his 13 games this month and is averaging 21.0 points per game since the All-Star break.

While the star big man is taking three less shots per game than the 2024-25 season, I think this line has been adjusted too far on Sunday.

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I’m back both of these defenses to control the game after they combined for just 203 points in their first meeting:

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder combined for just 203 points in their last meeting, and each of their last four games (dating back to the 2023-24 season) have finished with 227 or fewer combined points.

So, I’m betting the UNDER in Sunday’s nationally televised showdown.

The Knicks have defended at a high level since the All-Star break, moving up to fifth in the league in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season. New York is also fifth in opponent points per game.

Meanwhile, OKC has moved up to second in the league in opponent points per game and is No. 1 in defensive rating this season.

Neither of these teams plays at a super fast pace, as the Knicks are 24th in the NBA while the Thunder clock in at No. 14.

This could turn into a half-court game for both squads, and we already saw these teams struggle to crack 100 points in their March 4 matchup.

I’ll gladly go UNDER, as that bet has hit in 21 of the Knicks’ 37 road games.

Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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