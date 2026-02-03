Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Can the New York Knicks win a seventh game in a row?

Jalen Brunson and company had a big second half on Sunday night to take down the Los Angeles Lakers, and New York is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday’s battle with the lowly Washington Wizards.

Washington has just 13 wins this season, but it did pick up a win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Rookie guard Tre Johnson, who has been a solid piece for the Wizards as a scorer, has been ruled out for this game, which could make it tough for them to compete with the Knicks offense (No. 3 in the NBA).

New York is heavily favored on the road in this game, but it is just 4-11 against the spread in that spot this season.

Should bettors fade the Knicks as they aim to extend their winning streak?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Tuesday night.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -13.5 (-105)

Wizards +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -700

Wizards: +500

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under-105)

Knicks vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, MSG

Knicks record: 31-18

Wizards record: 13-35

Knicks vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – out

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Mitchell Robinson – out

Wizards Injury Report

Tre Johnson – out

Trae Young – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Anthony Gill – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Knicks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-126)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I explained why Towns is worth a look against this Washington frontcourt:

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA in rebounding this season (11.8) per game, and he grabbed 13 boards in his lone meeting with the Washington Wizards.

Washington is arguably the worst rebounding team in the NBA, ranking 30th in opponent rebounds per game and 26th in rebound percentage.

Towns has a solid floor when it comes to this prop, as he’s averaging 19.7 rebound chances per game this season. That number could go up with Mitchell Robinson ruled out for New York on the front end of a back-to-back.

Towns has three games in a row with 13 or more rebounds, including two where he’s put up at least 20 boards. He’s a great target against this Washington frontcourt.

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Knicks don’t cover the spread on the road, so I’m looking to the total for my best bet in this matchup.

New York is the No. 2 defense in the NBA over its last 10 games, and it takes on a Washington team that is 29th in offensive rating and is down Tre Johnson, Trae Young and others on Tuesday night.

The Wizards are averaging just 112.3 points per game this season (26th in the NBA), and these teams combined for just 121 points (a 119-102 Knicks win) in their first meeting this season.

New York has gone UNDER 227.5 points in eight games in a row and nine of its last 10 matchups. I think that trend continues against a weak Wizards offense tonight.

Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

