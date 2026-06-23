KPMG Women's PGA Championship Betting Preview: Odds, Picks, Predictions for Hazeltine
Nelly Korda has captured the first two majors of the women's golf season, and now she's a significant favorite to win the third this week when the best women's golfers in the world tee it up at Hazeltine National Golf Club for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Let's dive into the odds to win and then I'll give you my best bets.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +350
- Ruoning Yin +1300
- Jeeno Thitikul +1500
- Miyu Yamashita +1800
- Haeran Ryu +2000
- Hannah Green +2000
- Hyo Joo Kim +2000
- Lottie Woad +2200
- Sei Young Kim +3000
- Charley Hull +3000
- Nasa Hataoka +3500
- Hye-Jin Choi +3500
- Gapy Lopez +4000
- Ina Yoon +4000
- Lydia Ko +4000
How to Watch 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel),6 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel),6 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - Noon ET (NBC Sports Network), Noon-3 p.m. ET (NBC), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Network), 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC)
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Purse
- Date: Thursday, June 25-Sunday, June 28
- Purse: $13 million
- 2025 champion: Minjee Lee
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Best Bets to Win
Hannah Green +2000
Hannah Green has a lot going for her heading into this event. She's currently third on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season at +2.23 per round, but what could be even more important this week is that she won this event the last time it was hosted at Hazeltine, back in 2019. The previous champion, who's having one of the best statistical seasons of her career, seems like an auto-bet to me.
Lottie Woad +2200
I'm going to keep betting on Lottie Woad at the majors until she wins one, because to me, it's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when", and I think it's going to be sooner rather than later. She's coming off a runner-up finish at the Meijar LPGA Classic, and she has a complete game that's going to give her an advantage over the plethora of one- or two-dimensional golfers on the LPGA.
Nasa Hataoka +3500
Hazeltine demands that golfers be locked in from tee-to-green, so let's bet on one of the best ball strikers on the LPGA. Nasa Hataoka is gaining +2.36 strokes per round with her play from tee-to-green, which is the seventh-best mark on the LPGA. She has had some issues on the greens at times, losing 0.99 strokes per round with her putting. If her putter can get hot this week, she's going to be in contention on the weekend.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets