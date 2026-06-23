KPMG Women's PGA Championship Betting Preview: Odds, Picks, Predictions for Hazeltine

Nelly Korda has captured the first two majors of the women's golf season, and now she's a significant favorite to win the third this week when the best women's golfers in the world tee it up at Hazeltine National Golf Club for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Let's dive into the odds to win and then I'll give you my best bets.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Nelly Korda +350

Ruoning Yin +1300

Jeeno Thitikul +1500

Miyu Yamashita +1800

Haeran Ryu +2000

Hannah Green +2000

Hyo Joo Kim +2000

Lottie Woad +2200

Sei Young Kim +3000

Charley Hull +3000

Nasa Hataoka +3500

Hye-Jin Choi +3500

Gapy Lopez +4000

Ina Yoon +4000

Lydia Ko +4000

How to Watch 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel),6 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel),6 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - Noon ET (NBC Sports Network), Noon-3 p.m. ET (NBC), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC Sports Network), 1-4 p.m. ET (NBC)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Purse

Date: Thursday, June 25-Sunday, June 28

Purse: $13 million

2025 champion: Minjee Lee

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Best Bets to Win

Hannah Green +2000

Hannah Green has a lot going for her heading into this event. She's currently third on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season at +2.23 per round, but what could be even more important this week is that she won this event the last time it was hosted at Hazeltine, back in 2019. The previous champion, who's having one of the best statistical seasons of her career, seems like an auto-bet to me.

Lottie Woad +2200

I'm going to keep betting on Lottie Woad at the majors until she wins one, because to me, it's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when", and I think it's going to be sooner rather than later. She's coming off a runner-up finish at the Meijar LPGA Classic, and she has a complete game that's going to give her an advantage over the plethora of one- or two-dimensional golfers on the LPGA.

Nasa Hataoka +3500

Hazeltine demands that golfers be locked in from tee-to-green, so let's bet on one of the best ball strikers on the LPGA. Nasa Hataoka is gaining +2.36 strokes per round with her play from tee-to-green, which is the seventh-best mark on the LPGA. She has had some issues on the greens at times, losing 0.99 strokes per round with her putting. If her putter can get hot this week, she's going to be in contention on the weekend.

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