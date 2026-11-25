Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, logging a limited practice early in the week due to a toe injury.

However, Williams eventually returned to full practice and he doesn't carry an injury designation for Wednesday's game.

Kyren Williams (toe) not listed on injury report for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 24, 2026

The Rams are pretty banged up on offense this season, as both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) are out. Yet, the team rode the running back duo of Williams and Blake Corum to a win over Arizona in Week 10.

At 6-4, the Rams need every win they can get to make the playoffs, especially against a Green Bay team (also 6-4) that is vying for a wild card spot in the NFC.

Williams should have a major role on Thanksgiving Eve, as he's played 65.8 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps in the 2026 season. The star running back has 616 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), 267 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

While Williams has been one of the top players for this Rams team, I'm actually eyeing his running mate -- Corum -- as my favorite prop bet pick on Thanksgiving Eve.

Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Packers in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blake Corum Anytime TD (+135)

Corum saw an expanded role in Week 10, playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the first time this season.

The young running back should be more involved in the offense with Nacua and Adams out, and he’s put up some huge numbers (5.3 yards per carry, six touchdowns) in the 2026 season. In fact, Corum has found the end zone in each of his last six games.

He’s handled double-digit carries in four straight matchups and should see work as both a runner and a receiver in Week 12. The Packers are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry in the 2026 season, but they have given up 12 rushing touchdowns.

I think Corum has been the better of the two backs in recent weeks, so I don’t mind getting a better price with him (Williams is +110 to score) in Week 12.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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