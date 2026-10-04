Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 4)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been banged up to begin the 2026 season, and he's officially listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

McConkey injured his rib in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, leading to him popping up on the injury report in previous weeks. This week, the star wideout did not practice until Friday as he deals with a foot injury.

Ladd McConkey (foot) listed questionable for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

Even though McConkey is questionable for this game, oddsmakers have released player props for him in Week 4, a sign that the betting market expects him to play. McConkey has played despite being listed questionable already this season.

The former second-round pick has 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 183 yards and a touchdown this season. After pulling in five passes for 82 yards and a score in Week 1, McConkey has just seven catches and eight targets over his last two games. However, he did play a season-high 88.4 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Week 3.

With McConkey still up in the air for this matchup, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him -- if he's able to go.

Best Ladd McConkey Prop Bet vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ladd McConkey 4+ Receptions (-172)

This season, McConkey only has 15 targets in three games, but he played less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2.

In Week 3, McConkey was targeted five times, reeling in four passes for 66 yards in a loss to Buffalo. The Chargers clearly view him as a key part of their passing game, but Justin Herbert's struggles have made everyone in this offense pretty volatile through three weeks.

I don't mind moving McConkey's receptions prop down to four, as he's +127 to record five or more receptions in this matchup. The Seahawks are seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but L.A. may fall behind in this game and be forced to attack through the air.

As long as McConkey receivers around five to seven targets, he should be in play for this receptions number in Week 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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