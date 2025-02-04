Lakers NBA Championship Odds Climbing With Luka Doncic's Debut on the Horizon
It may not have completely sunk in yet due to the crazy nature of the trade, but Luka Doncic is a Los Angeles Laker.
The Lakers shocked the NBA world over the weekend, dealing for the five-time All-NBA guard in a trade that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic -- last season's scoring champ -- now joins the list of great players to play for the Lakers.
Following the move to add Doncic, the Lakers jumped up in their odds to win the NBA Finals this season. After sitting at +4500 (despite being the No. 5 seed in the West), Los Angeles moved to +2000 to win the title in the direct aftermath of the trade.
Well, that number is on the move once again.
With Doncic potentially returning this week from a calf injury that has kept him out since he went down on Christmas, the Lakers' odds to win the Finals are now +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is a pretty significant move, and there was an update on the game that Doncic is targeting for his return to the court.
When Will Luka Doncic Debut for the Lakers?
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic could make his Lakers debut as soon as Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
That would be massive for the Lakers, as they are firmly in the mix to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference and are a little shorthanded in their rotation after moving Davis and Christie.
This week, the Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday -- where they were set as sizable underdogs -- before taking on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
If Doncic returns by Saturday, it would certainly boost the Lakers' chances of making a deep playoff run. Getting the All-NBA guard acclimated with his new team -- and a new style of play -- will be crucial for the Lakers' success this season.
For now, bettors may want to wait and see before wagering on the Lakers' title odds after seeing them skyrocket in recent days. If the team looks good with Doncic on the floor, then it could be time to buy L.A. as a true contender in the West.
As of Feb. 4, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have better odds to win the NBA Finals amongst Western Conference teams this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
