Lakers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (LeBron James Undervalued on Tuesday?)
While the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t held up their end of the bargain to make Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-76ers matchup one between two playoff contenders, it still should be an interesting game.
L.A. is slightly favored in the second night of a back-to-back, but Philly (No. 11 in the East) is down several players, including Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
The Lakers hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and they’ve won four games in a row. While I lean with Los Angeles to win this game, my favorite picks for this matchup are in the prop market.
Here’s a breakdown of three plays, including one for LeBron James and one for Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. 76ers
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-105)
- Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-105)
This is a great matchup for James, who is averaging an impressive 9.0 assists per game this season.
The Sixers are just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and they’ve been awful on defense recently, ranking dead last in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games. With both Embiid and Drummond out, the Lakers should be able to eat at the rim against Philly.
James has cleared 8.5 dimes in three of his last five games, and he’s putting up 9.0 assists per game in 12 contests since Jan. 1.
Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
With George, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin out, the Sixers don’t have a lot of depth on the wing, which means Kelly Oubre Jr. should be in for a ton of usage on Tuesday night.
Oubre has 26 or more points and rebounds in four of his last six games, pushing his season averages to 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Over this six-game stretch, Oubre is taking 13.5 shots per game while averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per night.
In the month of January, he’s averaging 13.8 shots per game – 2.2 more than his season average of 11.6.
Philly needs someone other than Maxey to score the ball on Tuesday, and Oubre has shown he’s more than capable of scoring 20-plus points when called upon. He’s a solid value with the Sixers shorthanded tonight.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as guard Tyrese Maxey could be in line for some major usage against Los Angeles:
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled just about everyone out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up another matchup for Tyrese Maxey to attempt a ton of shots.
Joel Embiid, Paul Goerge, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin are all out tonight, leaving Philly with very limited options after Maxey to score the ball.
The young point guard is averaging 26.6 points per game this season, but he’s scored 30 or more in five of his last 10 games, scoring no fewer than 28 points in any of those matchups. Overall, he’s averaging 30.5 points per game in his last 10.
Plus, during that stretch, Maxey is attempting 23.6 shots per game. Plus, with Paul George out this season, Maxey’s points per game average jumps to 28.4.
The Lakers don’t have an elite guard defender on their roster, and the usage for Maxey is what makes this bet worth taking. He could end up pushing 25 shot attempts in this matchup.
