Lakers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Norman Powell)
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their first game since the blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, and they’re set as road underdogs against their cross-town rival – the Los Angeles Clippers.
While some bettors may not be sold on a side in this matchup, there are more ways to bet on this game than simply taking the Lakers or the Clips.
In fact, I’m eyeing several players in the prop market – including Lakers superstar LeBron James – to come through on Tuesday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best props for this Western Conference battle.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Clippers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LeBron James OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- Jaxson Hayes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-160)
LeBron James OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
LeBron should have as big of a role as he can handle offensively in this one, and I also think the absence of Davis forces him to hit the glass a little more than usual tonight.
This season, the four-time champion is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game (16.7 rebounds and assist), yet he’s set at just 15.5 in his prop on Tuesday.
James has 16 or more rebounds and assists in six of his last eight games, averaging 7.9 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game over that stretch. With Davis gone, the Lakers may play some small-ball lineups that help James rebound – especially on the defensive end – at an even higher rate.
He’s a great target in this rivalry matchup.
Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
This is a great spot to buy low on Clippers sharpshooter Norman Powell, especially with the Lakers down one of the best defensive wings in Max Christie (now in Dallas).
Powell has scored 22 or more points in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 matchups. He’s averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3.
Earlier this season, Powell had 22 points on 17 shots against the Lakers, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see a repeat showing on Tuesday.
Jaxson Hayes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-160)
Even with Davis out of town, Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes has cleared this prop in just one of his last three games – playing less than 30 minutes in all of them.
Hayes has fallen well short of seven boards in two of those games, and now he has a tough matchup against a Clippers team that is No. 3 in opponent rebounds per game this season. I believe Hayes is overvalued on Tuesday.
