Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Los Angeles Lakers have been the No. 1 focus in the sports world — even during the week of the Super Bowl — after they executed a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks and brought Luka Doncic back to Dallas.
While Doncic (calf) isn’t expected to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, he will be introduced by the team at 12 p.m. EST.
Now, the Lakers need to focus on beating the in-town rival — the Los Angeles Clippers — on Tuesday.
These teams are both fighting for a top spot in the Western Conference, although the Clippers lost to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Norman Powell missed that game, but he’s off the injury report for Tuesday’s contest.
With the Clippers favored, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction for Lakers-Clippers.
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +8 (-110)
- Clippers -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +245
- Clippers: -305
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Lakers record: 28-19
- Clippers record: 28-21
Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – available
- LeBron James – probable
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Cam Reddish – doubtful
- Gabe Vincent – probable
- Christian Wood – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
Lakers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaxson Hayes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-160)
Even with Anthony Davis out of town, Jaxson Hayes has cleared this prop in just one of his last three games – playing less than 30 minutes in all of them.
Hayes has fallen well short of seven boards in two of those games, and now he has a tough matchup against a Clippers team that is No. 3 in opponent rebounds per game this season. Hayes is overvalued on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
This is a great spot to buy low on Norman Powell, especially with the Lakers down one of the best defensive wings in Max Christie (now in Dallas).
Powell has scored 22 or more points in eight straight games and 11 of his last 12 matchups. He’s averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3.
Earlier this season, Powell had 22 points 17 shots against the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
This is a prime bounce-back spot for the Los Angeles Clippers after a disappointing loss to Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Kawhi Leonard and the Clips enter this game as the best team in the NBA when it comes to their against the spread record as a home favorite (12-3), and they’ve won 17 of their 25 games at home this season.
While the Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Doncic trade has weakened them in the short term – especially defensively.
With Luka still out due to his calf strain, the Lakers don’t have one of their best wing defenders now (Max Christie) or their best interior defender (Davis) for this matchup.
The Clippers should be able to get whatever they want at the rim against Jaxson Hayes, Trey Jemison and Christian Koloko, and I’m not sold on the Lakers having enough offense to win this game against a healthy Clippers squad.
While the Lakers are No. 2 in the NBA in net rating in their last 10 games, they had Davis in most of those. On top of that, the Clippers are still 10th in the league in net rating over that stretch and have the sixth-best net rating (and second-best defensive rating) in the NBA at home.
I’ll lay the points with the Clippers in a perfect bounce-back spot.
Pick: Clippers -8 (-110)
