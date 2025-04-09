Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
Luka Doncic makes his return to Dallas on Wednesday night, and the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles is coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and now it has what feels like a must-win matchup for Luka after the midseason trade to L.A. from Dallas.
Can Anthony Davis and the Mavericks, who could still climb in the play-in tournament picture in the West, spoil Doncic’s return?
Oddsmakers have the Lakers favored in this matchup after they sat Rui Hachimura, but still played Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for the game of the night in the NBA on Wednesday.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers -3.5 (-112)
- Mavs +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -162
- Mavs: +136
Total
- 229 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 48-31
- Mavs record: 38-41
Lakers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Dante Exum – questionable
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Brandon Williams – out
Lakers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic UNDER 47.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Fading Luka in his revenge game?
I know it may seem crazy, but the Lakers star is likely going to get a warm reception from the Dallas crowd in what will undoubtedly be an emotional night. Earlier this season – in L.A. – Luka had 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists against Dallas, falling short of this number.
In fact, for the season, he’s averaging 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists per game – four less than this prop line is set at on Wednesday. In addition to that, Luka has cleared 47.5 PRA in just seven of his 26 games with the Lakers, averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
He’ll likely still have a solid game on Wednesday, but this line is juiced up for so many people expecting a huge game. Dallas is likely going to do the same thing it did when these teams played on Feb. 25 and attempt to double Doncic to stop him from having a huge game.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-154)
This is also a revenge game for Davis, who has not played against the Lakers since the trade due to an adductor strain.
He’s been on a minutes limit since returning, but this is a great matchup against a Lakers team that has no depth at center since trading him away. AD has just one game with double-digit boards since returning from his injury, but he could be in line for a big game today, especially if the Lakers try their small-ball lineup against him with Jarred Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura at the center spot.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are the bet to make in Luka’s return:
After hanging tough with OKC on Tuesday before Doncic was ejected, the Lakers find themselves favored on the road on Wednesday night.
Even with Anthony Davis back, the Mavs have one of the 10-worst net ratings in the NBA over their last 10 games, and they’re just 8-8 against the spread as home underdogs.
It would be shocking to see the Lakers lose this game, especially with how much it means for them in the Western Conference standings.
Los Angeles likely needs to win two of its final three games to clinch the No. 3 seed, and the Lakers clearly made some concessions to be ready for this game, sitting Rui Hachimura on the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday.
While Dallas’ size is a little bit of a matchup issue for Los Angeles, Davis has been on a minutes limit since returning from his adductor strain. I trust the Lakers to earn a win in Doncic’s return to Dallas.
Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
