Lakers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Fresh off of a loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers look to take the second leg of their New York trip when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Brooklyn has just 13 wins this season and could be an active seller at the deadline, but it has not listed Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton on the injury report for this game.

The Nets were blown out on Sunday by the Detroit Pistons, and they could be in for another rough game against a Lakers offense that is one of the 10 best in the NBA.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are both expected to play in this game, but Lakers fans want to know if Austin Reaves (questionable, calf) will be able to finally make his return to the lineup. Reaves was questionable on Sunday against New York but did not play, and he has not appeared in a game since Christmas Day.

L.A. is the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference heading into this game, but can it avoid the play-in with such a flawed defense (25th in defensive rating this season)?

Oddsmakers seem to think it can least dominate the Nets, setting the Lakers as 8.5-point road favorites on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -8.5 (-120)

Nets +8.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Lakers: -360

Nets: +285

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Spectrum Sportsnet

Lakers record: 29-19

Nets record: 13-35

Lakers vs. Nets Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves – questionable

Adou Thiero – out

Bronny James – questionable

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – probable

EJ Liddell – out

Ziaire Williams – probable

Chaney Johnson – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Lakers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-146)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Doncic could have a big game from beyond the arc:

Luka Doncic took 14 shots from beyond the arc on Sunday against New York, making five of them, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Nets.

Brooklyn has allowed opponents to shoot 38.2 percent from 3 this season -- the worst mark in the NBA -- and Doncic has taken 3s at such a high volume this season that he's in a great spot to cash in.

The star guard is shooting 34.8 percent from 3 on 10.4 attempts per game, knocking down at least three shots from beyond the arc in 10 consecutive games. During that stretch, he has six games with at least five 3-pointers made.

If Austin Reaves (questionable) ends up sitting again, Doncic could see an even bigger role, as the Lakers need him and LeBron James to lead this offense.

Lakers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Lakers have dominated bad teams this season, going 20-8 against teams below .500.

Now, they take on a tanking Brooklyn team that has multiple losses by 50 or more points in the last two weeks. Brooklyn lacks offensive talent after MPJ and Thomas, and it has struggled to cover the spread as a home dog this season, going 10-11 against the number.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 9-5 against the spread as road favorites and have a chance to get Austin Reaves back on Tuesday.

L.A.’s defense has been a massive issue this season, but I don’t think the Nets have the offensive weapons to actually capitalize in this matchup.

I’ll lay the points with Luka and company as the Lakers close out their eight-game road trip.

Pick: Lakers -8.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.