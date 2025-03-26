Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a three-game skid heading into Wednesday’s matchup with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers, who hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, have won five games in a row after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. While Indiana has played a bunch of close games during this stretch, it has an impressive 19-13 record in clutch games in the 2024-25 season.
The Lakers are in danger of falling out of the top-four spots in the West when the season comes to an end, and they’ve dropped two in a row since LeBron James returned from a groin injury. Currently, L.A. is the No. 5 seed after Memphis’ win on Tuesday night.
Can J.J. Redick’s squad bounce back as a road favorite on Wednesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference matchup.
Lakers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -1.5 (-115)
- Pacers +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -125
- Pacers: +105
Total
- 235 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 43-28
- Pacers record: 42-29
Lakers vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Bronny James – out
- LeBron James – probable
- Rui Hachimura – probable
- Maxi Kleber – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Lakers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
After a down scoring game in his first game back from a groin injury, James had a strong showing against the Magic on Monday night, dropping 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting (6-for-7 from the free-throw line).
Now, he’s taking on an Indiana team that is 15th in defensive rating and 17th in opponent points per game this season. Since Feb. 1, James has 24 or more points in 13 of his 17 games, averaging 27.5 points per game over that stretch.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Haliburton is worth betting on tonight:
Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire as of late for the Indiana Pacers, recording 11 consecutive games with double-digit assists.
He’s coming off a 24-point, 11-assist showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I like this matchup for him against a Los Angeles Lakers team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
On top of that, Haliburton has been a much better player at home in the 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 9.7 assists per game in those contests compared to 16.9 points and 8.5 assists per game on the road. His true shooting percentage is also a whopping 7.6 percent better at home.
Hali has cleared this line in three straight games, and he’s picked up 28 or more points and assists in eight of his last 10 games at home.
Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Despite winning five games in a row and seven of their last 10, the Pacers are shockingly set as underdogs on Wednesday night.
While the Lakers have made a push into contention in the Western Conference since adding Luka Doncic, they are also just 3-7 in their last 10 games and rank 22nd in the NBA in net rating over that stretch.
Indiana, on the other hand, is 13th in net rating and has impressive wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and a pair against the Minnesota Timberwolves during this 10-game sample size.
With Monday’s loss to the Orlando Magic, the Lakers have slipped to just 5-9-1 against the spread when favored on the road this season. I can’t back them in this spot against a red-hot Indiana team.
Tyrese Haliburton has been thriving since the All-Star break, and the Lakers, who had dominated defensively during their run up the standings in the West, have come back to earth on that side of the ball.
Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are just 23rd in the league in defensive rating.
Pick: Pacers Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.