First place in the Western Conference is on the line on Friday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers go on the road to play the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup matchup.

L.A. currently has a half-game lead over the Spurs in the West, and it comes into this game with the No. 3 offensive rating in the NBA and the No. 6 net rating. San Antonio is fourth in offensive, third in defense and No. 1 in net rating with Victor Wembanyama leading the way, and it could get guard Dylan Harper (questionable, hip) back in action on Friday.

The Lakers have an MVP candidate of their own in Luka Doncic, and his running mate, Austin Reaves, is also questionable to make his return from a heel injury that has cost him the last five games.

L.A. has stayed afloat without Reaves, winning nine of its last 10 matchups, and it’s set as a 6.5-point underdog on the road in this matchup.

The NBA Cup’s Group Play action wraps up on Friday, and both the Lakers and Spurs are alive to win West Group C, although the Spurs enter this game in first in that group. Can they clinch a spot with a win?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +6.5 (-116)

Spurs -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Lakers: +186

Spurs: -224

Total

226.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Lakers vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lakers record: 153

Spurs record: 15-4

Lakers vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves – questionable

Quentin Grimes – available

Spurs Injury Report

Dylan Harper – questionable

De’Aaron Fox – questionable

Maliq Brown – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Tobias Harris – out

Lakers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Austin Reaves OVER 17.5 Points (-113)

There's always a chance that Reaves doesn't return for this game, but the fact that he logged a full practice on Wednesday bodes well for his chances of playing. The Lakers may look to limit his minutes on Friday, and it appears oddsmakers expect that as well, dropping his points prop seven points below his season average.

Still, I'm going to take the OVER.

Reaves has 16 or more points in every game this season, clearing this line in all but one of his games. He's averaging 15.8 shots per game and shooting over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3 in the 2026-27 campaign.

When Reaves is on the floor, he's a go-to option for the Lakers, especially when Luka Doncic rests. I'll take the OVER on this discounted prop on Friday.

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

I’m going to get out in front of Reaves’ injury and bet on him returning in this game. If he does, the Lakers are undervalued at 6.5-point underdogs, especially since the Spurs (4-5 against the spread when favored at home) are just 8-11 against the spread overall this season.

L.A. has an elite offense that can keep it in any game, and Reaves returning should elevate this team on that end of the floor. Plus, the Lakers are 3-0 against the spread as road dogs in the 2026-27 season, winning six of their eight games against teams that are .500 or better.

While I’m not bold enough to pick an L.A. upset, the Lakers are 8-1 in clutch games (inside five points in the final five minutes) while the Spurs are just 4-3 in those contests. San Antonio wins a lot of blowouts, yet it hasn’t been able to consistently cover at the same rate as L.A. (11-7 against the spread).

The Spurs are the better team because of their defense, but giving a Luka-led team two whole possessions in a major NBA Cup clash is a gift. I’ll take the points in what should be one of the best matchups of the season to date.

Pick: Lakers +6.5 (-116 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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