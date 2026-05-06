Lakers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (Thunder Remain Massive Favorites)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night, allowing just 90 points in an 18-point win.

Now, OKC is a double-digit favorite for the second game in a row in this series, as oddsmakers are bracing for Luka Doncic (hamstring) to miss another game for Los Angeles.

The Lakers didn’t get much offense outside of LeBron James (27 points) in Game 1, and the Thunder (No. 1 in defensive rating this season) improved their playoff net rating to plus-18.4, which is behind only the New York Knicks.

SGA (18 points) didn’t have his best game, but Chet Holmgren (24 points) picked up the slack with Jalen Williams out of the lineup with a hamstring injury of his own.

The Thunder are odds-on favorites to win the title, so it makes sense that oddsmakers are expecting them to take a 2-0 series lead on Thursday. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this matchup, where the total has shifted quite a bit since Game 1.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +15.5 (-110)

Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +600

Thunder: -900

Total

209.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The Thunder remain 15.5-point favorites in Game 2 – the same spread as Game 1 – but the total has dropped quite a bit for Thursday.

After oddsmakers set Game 1’s total at 213.5 , that line has dropped to 209.5 ahead of Game 2. That four-point swing comes after these teams combined for just 198 points in the series opener and the Lakers shot just 41.2 percent from the field.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2 Preview

It’s hard to see a path for the Lakers winning this series unless Luka Doncic returns soon, as they wasted a great game from LeBron (27 points on 12-of-17 shooting) and scored just 90 points in Game 1.

OKC has the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and its playoff net rating is now +18.4 after it swept Phoenix in the first round.

Austin Reaves (3-for-16 in Game 1) has to be better if Los Angeles wants to compete in this series, but the Lakers have now lost all five of their meetings with the Thunder this season, including four losses by 18 or more points.

Even though oddsmakers moved the total down several points ahead of Game 2, I think the UNDER is a solid bet as an early lean for this matchup. L.A. is just 12th amongst 16 playoff teams in offensive rating, and it has failed to crack 100 points in four straight games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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