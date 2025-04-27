Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for Doncic, Naz Reid, Julius Randle)
Can the Los Angeles Lakers avoid a 3-1 series deficit on Sunday?
Los Angeles is on the road and trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-1 in the first round, and oddsmakers have set Luka Doncic and LeBron James as underdogs in this contest. While I lean with the Timberwolves to win this game, some of my favorite plays for this afternoon matchup are in the prop market.
Specifically, I have a prop for Doncic that I believe is an absolute steal after his play in Games 2 and 3.
Let’s break down that play – and a pair of picks for the Timberwolves – for Game 4 on Sunday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
- Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110)
- Naz Reid OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
Julius Randle has attacked the Lakers’ lack of rim protection in this series, scoring 27 and 22 points in the last two games for Minnesota.
The All-NBA forward only took 13 shots in Game 3, but he’s gone to the line nine and 10 times in his last two games.
During the regular season, Randle averaged 18.7 points per game, but he’s averaging over 20 per game in this series while playing 38.3 minutes per night. I’d rather back Randle at this number than Anthony Edwards at his current prop line (28.5) in Game 4.
Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110)
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why Luka Doncic may be undervalued at this line in Game 4:
After picking up just one assist in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Luka Doncic has responded with nine and eight dimes in his last two games.
The star guard is averaging a ton of minutes – he’s played at least 39:59 in every game – and he’s putting up 11.0 potential assists per night.
During the regular season, Luka averaged 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, but he’s seen his usage continue to rise in the playoffs. With the Lakers’ backs against the wall, I’m buying Doncic to have a standout performance in Game 4.
As good as the Minnesota defense has been, he’s been able to clear this number in two straight – making Game 1 look like an anomaly. At +110, this prop has some serious value on Sunday.
Naz Reid OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
In this series, Naz Reid is shooting 9-for-17 from beyond the arc (52.9 percent), hitting at least two shots from deep in both of Minnesota’s wins.
In those two games, Reid has attempted nine and five shots from deep, putting him in a good spot to hit multiple 3-pointers. Reid is on the floor to stretch the defense from the center spot, and he shot the 3-ball well in the regular season, hitting 37.9 percent of his shots from deep.
