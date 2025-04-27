Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a road win on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
After losing Game 1 at home, the Lakers evened this series in Game 2, but they immediately fell back into a hole, failing to close out the Wolves in Minnesota in Game 3. Now, the Timberwolves are in the driver’s seat with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead at home on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as 2.5-point favorites in this matchup, and they haven’t exactly played a complete game yet, especially with Anthony Edwards struggling a bit with his shot in Games 1 and 2 before a 29-point showing in Game 3.
Jaden McDaniels was the star of Game 3, finishing with 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting for the Timberwolves.
During the regular season, the Wolves were 2-0 at home against L.A. The Lakers have yet to have a game in this series where Doncic, James and Austin Reaves all are playing at their best, but can they step up in a must-win Game 4?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +2.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +120
- Timberwolves: -142
Total
- 209 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Timberwolves lead 2-1
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Maxi Kleber – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110)
Another play from today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – Luka Doncic may be undervalued at this line in Game 4:
After picking up just one assist in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Luka Doncic has responded with nine and eight dimes in his last two games.
The star guard is averaging a ton of minutes – he’s played at least 39:59 in every game – and he’s putting up 11.0 potential assists per night.
During the regular season, Luka averaged 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, but he’s seen his usage continue to rise in the playoffs. With the Lakers’ backs against the wall, I’m buying Doncic to have a standout performance in Game 4.
As good as the Minnesota defense has been, he’s been able to clear this number in two straight – making Game 1 look like an anomaly. At +110, this prop has some serious value on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naz Reid OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
In this series, Naz Reid is shooting 9-for-17 from beyond the arc (52.9 percent), hitting at least two shots from deep in both of Minnesota’s wins.
In those two games, Reid has attempted nine and five shots from deep, putting him in a good spot to hit multiple 3-pointers. Reid is on the floor to stretch the defense from the center spot, and he shot the 3-ball well in the regular season, hitting 37.9 percent of his shots from deep.
I expect him to have a big role in Game 4, as he’s played over 27 minutes in two of three games against L.A.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Lakers were a popular pick entering this series, but Minnesota has made things tough on Los Angeles on the defensive end, forcing 15.3 turnovers per game.
The length and defensive ability of Minnesota’s wings cannot be understated, as it has bodies to throw at James, Doncic and Reaves on a nightly basis – something that most teams in the NBA can’t say.
The Lakers have really struggled on the road this season, going 19-22 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs. Not only that, but they’ve shot under 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3 in this series, making it tough for them to win since they don’t have an elite defense.
The lack of rim protection – and the smaller lineups – that the Lakers have can work when the offense is clicking. Instead, L.A. is averaging just 97.7 points per game in this series while giving up 106.
I still think this ends up being a long series, but I have a hard time fading the Wolves at home on Sunday. Minnesota did struggle against the spread as a home favorite in the regular season, but it won 25 of 41 games.
Let’s not forget, this Wolves team finished the regular season with the fourth-best net rating in the NBA.
I’ll back Edwards and the Wolves to take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday.
Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
