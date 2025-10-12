Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Ravens)
For the second week in a row, the Baltimore Ravens will be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a hamstring injury.
Jackson suffered the injury in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he did not play in Week 5 in a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. With Jackson ruled out once again, the Ravens will turn to backup Cooper Rush on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Baltimore will have a chance to get Jackson back in Week 8, as the team is on a bye in Week 7. That should give the two-time league MVP enough time to rest up, but there's a chance that the Ravens are 1-5 by the time he returns.
Baltimore was dominated in Week 5 by Houston, and it's now a seven-point home underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings in Week 6. The Ravens struggled to move the ball on offense last week, and now they're taking on a Rams defense that ranks 12th in the NFL in EPA/Play and fifth in yards per play allowed.
The odds for this game have jumped around a bit with Jackson missing practice and subsequently getting ruled out, but the Rams have been favored the whole time.
Jackson is one of the hardest players to replace in the NFL. He's thrown for 10 scores and just one interception in four games this season while adding 166 yards and one score on the ground, averaging an insane 7.9 yards per carry.
Last week, Rush was picked off three times and did not throw a touchdown in the loss to Houston. The Ravens could be in for another long day with him under center in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.