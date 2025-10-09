Lamar Jackson Injury Update Keeps Ravens as Massive Underdogs in Odds vs. Rams
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson officially did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams in question.
Jackson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, missed the team's Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it appears that he's on track to miss this game as well. The Ravens may decide to hold Jackson out since they have a Week 7 bye on the horizon.
With Jackson trending in the wrong direction early in the week, the Ravens remain massive home underdogs in Week 6 against the Rams. Los Angeles is 3-2 entering this matchup, and it's favored by a whopping 7.5 points on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, all of the uncertainty surrounding Jackson's injury caused some movement in the odds for this Week 6 game. The Rams opened up as seven-point favorites on Sunday night, but that line has since shifted to Rams -7.5.
The Ravens are just 4-10 straight up all time with Jackson out of the lineup, and they struggled mightily with Cooper Rush (three interceptions on Sunday) under center against Houston. The Ravens were just 1.5-point home dogs in that game, but they ended up losing by 34 points (44-10).
A two-time league MVP, Jackson is one of the hardest players to replace in the NFL. He's thrown for 10 scores and just one interception in four games this season while adding 166 yards and one score on the ground, averaging an insane 7.9 yards per carry.
Baltimore's defense has struggled in the 2025 season, so it's not surprising that oddsmakers expect it to get blown out if Jackson sits. Unless there is a positive update on the star quarterback's status in the coming days, it's likely that the Ravens will close as one of the biggest underdogs in the odds for Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
