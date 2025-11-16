Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice this week with knee soreness, but he's off the injury report and expected to start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson, who missed time earlier this season wth a hamstring issue, returned to practice later in the week for the Ravens.
Baltimore is in the mix to win the AFC North, sitting just one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Week 11, so it's extremely important that Jackson plays on Sunday -- and the rest of the season.
In Week 2 against Cleveland, Jackson threw for 225 yards and four scores in a blowout win, and he'll look to have an even bigger showing in Week 11. However, the odds for this game have shifted towards Cleveland, even with Jackson ruled in for this matchup.
Baltimore opened as an 8.5-point favorite in the odds for this game, but as of Sunday morning, DraftKings has the Ravens as 7.5-point road favorites in this matchup. The Browns are a perfect 3-0 against the spread at home this season, so that may be impacting how bettors are wagering on this game.
In his six starts this season, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 3-3 record while completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards, 15 scores and just one pick. He's also added 35 carries for 216 yards and a score on the ground.
