Lamar Jackson Injury Update Impacts Ravens vs. Steelers Opening Odds for NFL Week 18
The AFC North division is on the line in Week 18, and it appears the Baltimore Ravens could have some reinforcements on the way.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed Week 17's win over the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury, reportedly could suit up on Sunday night in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The winner of that game will win the AFC North and be the No. 4 seed in the conference, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Sunday that Jackson has a chance to play after missing one game.
"Lamar Jackson, dealing with a back bruise, could in fact be back next week, gives them a little more hope," Rapoport said on Sunday.
While Rapoport seemed optimistic about Jackson's chances to play, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said on Sunday night that it was more of a 50/50 proposition whether or not the two-time league MVP would suit up against Pittsburgh.
Oddsmakers clearly seem to think that Jackson will be on the field for Week 18 on Sunday night.
Baltimore opened up as a three-point favorite in that matchup, and the odds have shifted even further in the team's favor on Monday. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Baltimore set as a 3.5-point road favorite. In addition to that, the Ravens have gone from +8000 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl, a sign that oddsmakers expect them to be in the playoffs.
The Steelers, on the other hand, are now +9000 to win the Super Bowl -- the third-worst odds amongst teams that are still alive for a playoff spot.
Jackson went down in Week 16 against the New England Patriots after he was kneed in the back while diving on a run. He did not return to that game and Tyler Huntley took over for the Ravens. Huntley was solid in Week 17, as the Ravens rode their ground game and Derrick Henry to a huge win to keep their season alive.
This has been a rough season for Jackson, as he missed time earlier in the campaign with a hamstring injury, which contributed to the Ravens starting 1-5.
Overall, the star quarterback has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 scores and six picks. He has not looked like himself when it comes to running the ball, as Jackson has carried it just 63 times for 340 yards and two scores. Both his carries and yardage numbers are the lowest of his career.
Bettors will want to monitor Jackson's practice status this week before betting on the Ravens, but the early indications from the betting market suggest that he'll be back out there on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
