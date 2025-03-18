Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Hornets)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as probable with right wrist soreness ahead of Tuesday night's clash with the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta is set as a favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook -- by 6.5 points -- in this matchup, but based on his probable tag, Ball is likely to suit up in this matchup.
The Hornets are down a key piece of their offense on Tuesday, though, as Miles Bridges (rest) has been ruled out. That could lead to a big scoring game for Ball, who is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3.
Ball's efficiency has been shaky this season, but he's also been asked to carry a massive load night in and night out for the Hawks.
While I don't have a prop for LaMelo in this game, I do have a betting pick from my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- for this matchup:
Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks picked up a 13-point win at home against this Charlotte Hornets team, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a similar result on Tuesday night.
Charlotte is sitting a bunch of players, including one of its leading scorers in Miles Bridges, which puts it in a tough spot after it scored 88 points in a 35-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Hawks have a fast-paced attack that can put up points in bunches, and I’m not sold on the Charlotte offense (29th in offensive rating, 30th in effective field goal percentage) taking advantage of what has been a below average Atlanta defense this season.
Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are just 26th in the NBA in net rating despite winning three of those matchups. I expect Trae Young and the Hawks to get out in transition and score too much for this Hornets offense to keep pace.
Ball's presence may raise Charlotte's ceiling on Tuesday, but ultimately he may not be enough for them to pick up a win straight up or against the spread in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
