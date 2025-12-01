Latest College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama, Texas On Opposite Sides of the Market
Conference Championship Week is upon us in college football, and several teams are looking to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win.
There are a few teams that seemingly have locked up slots (Ohio State, Indiana, Texas Tech, Georgia, Oregon), but some are still hoping to get in if they don’t win their conference title game this coming weekend – including the Alabama Crimson Tide.
On Sunday, I shared the latest College Football Playoff odds here at SI Betting, and since then oddsmakers have updated the lines and added Alabama and Texas into the market.
Here’s a full breakdown of each team that is on the bubble heading into the conference title games this coming weekend.
College Football Playoff Odds
Alabama College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -3000
- No: +1120
Alabama could lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff by beating Georgia in the SEC title game. Alabama is viewed as a likely CFB playoff team, but a loss in the SEC title game would give it three losses. Oddsmakers have Bama set as a 2.5-point underdog against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Texas College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +2500
- No: N/A
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns upset previously undefeated Texas A&M in Week 14, but it may not be enough to get into the playoff. Texas has three losses, and with a bunch of two-loss teams lurking, the Longhorns’ litany of wins over ranked opponents doesn’t appear to be enough to get them in this season.
Oklahoma College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: N/A
- No: +2200
Oddsmakers have taken Oklahoma’s odds to make the playoff off the board – a sign that they view the Sooners as a lock to be in the final field this season.
Ole Miss College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: N/A
- No: +3500
Even with Lane Kiffin leaving, Ole Miss is viewed as a lock to make the playoff at 11-1. The Rebels had one of the best records in the SEC this season.
Vanderbilt College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +4000
- No: N/A
Vanderbilt remains a long shot to make the College Football Playoff despite an impressive 2025 season.
Miami (FLA) College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +650
- No: -1200
There has been some steam for Miami to make the playoffs in the latest odds, and it’s come down from +820 on Sunday to +650 on Monday. Still, the Hurricanes missing the ACC title game is a major blow to their chances.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -420
- No: +310
BYU College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +410
- No: -590
James Madison College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +138
- No: -170
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
