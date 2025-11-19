Latest Joe Burrow Injury Update Shifts Patriots vs. Bengals Odds for NFL Week 12
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be getting closer to a return to the lineup.
Burrow, who has not played since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2, was a full participant at Cincy's practice on Wednesday.
That has caused a major shift in the odds for the Bengals' matchup with the New England Patriots in Week 12. After New England opened as a seven-point favorite late on Sunday night, the odds shifted towards the Patriots even more with Ja'Marr Chase getting suspended for Sunday's matchup.
New England was an 8.5-point favorite on Wednesday morning, but that line moved down a point to 7.5 at DraftKings with Burrow participating in full in the team's first practice of the week.
Even though Cincy is on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC, Burrow is likely to return this season, and it seems that could be as soon as Week 12. Still, since the Bengals play on Thanksgiving in Week 13, they may decide to hold their star quarterback out until that matchup.
If Burrow doesn't play on Sunday, veteran Joe Flacco would get the start for the Bengals. He's played well in multiple starts this season, but Cincy has dropped three games in a row to fall to 3-7 in the 2025 season.
As a result, the Bengals are just +2000 to make the playoffs in the latest odds at DraftKings, although they are +40000 to make the Super Bowl, which is better than the worst mark (+100000) in the league which is held by 10 different teams.
Burrow's return could give the Bengals a fighting chance in the AFC North, as they are just three games out despite a rough start to 2025.
