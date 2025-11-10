Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Hornets)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (sciatica) remains out of the lineup on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, but he appears to be nearing a return to action.
Last week, it was reported that James has been cleared for contact basketball activities, and that he's be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, meaning he could be looked at again later on this week.
Still, the Lakers are favored on the road on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, who are just 3-6 this season and down both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in this matchup.
With James out, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves (who is questionable with a groin injury) could be in line for expanded roles for Los Angeles. Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Lakers in the prop market on Monday night.
Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Hornets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luka Doncic 9+ Assists (-161)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Doncic in this market against the Charlotte Hornets:
Doncic has picked up 10 or more assists in three games in a row, but I’m moving his line down just a bit to nine-plus dimes since he’s hit that number in four of his six games this season.
Overall, the superstar guard is averaging 9.5 assists per game on 15.8 potential assists, and the Lakers’ offense has run through him all season long. If Austin Reaves (questionable) sits out in this matchup, Doncic could be in line for a massive usage rate against a Charlotte team that is 24th in the league in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game (28.7) this season.
Luka has just one game all season where he failed to get at least eight assists, and he put up 24 assists over the last two games with Reaves banged up. He’s an easy bet to push double digits against Charlotte on Monday.
