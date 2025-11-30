Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Lakers)
UPDATE: LeBron James has been RULED OUT on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed superstar LeBron James as questionable due to left foot injury management on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
James missed the start of the season with sciatica, but he has since returned to play in Los Angeles' last four games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.
The Lakers may consider sitting James on Sunday, as they are massive favorites at home against the Pelicans, who are just 3-17 this season. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, who will play the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
Phoenix has been a much tougher team than New Orleans, so L.A. may look to rest James in this matchup. However, if the superstar wants a chance to be eligible for postseason awards, he can only miss a couple of games the rest of the season.
The Lakers likely won't announce James' official status until closer to game time, but the SI Betting team does have a player prop to consider for him if he suits up against New Orleans.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Pelicans
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props how to bet on James, if he ends up suiting up:
LeBron James UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)
I never love fading LeBron James in the prop market, but it has to be done on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
First off, LeBron is questionable for this matchup, so he may not even play. Secondly, the Lakers are massive favorites (and rightfully so) against a Pelicans team that is just 3-17 this season.
So, L.A. may look to limit the workload for James with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns looming on Monday.
This season, LeBron is averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game, finishing with six or fewer in every game. He’s got a good matchup against a New Orleans team that is 19th in opponent rebound per game, but I think the Lakers leave the heavy lifting on the glass to Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton in this Western Conference clash.
