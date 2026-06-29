LeBron James Next Team Odds Ahead of NBA Free Agency: Lakers, Warriors Viewed as Top Destinations

LeBron James may be 41 years old, but he’s still one of the most-coveted players on the market in free agency after earning yet another All-Star nod in the 2025-26 season.

During the regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He then led the Lakers to a playoff series win over Houston even with Austin Reaves missing four of those games and Luka Doncic missing the team’s entire playoff run.

So, there’s certainly value in having James in the 2026-27 season, especially for a team that can contend for a title.

As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook had the Lakers (-125) as the favorite to land James in free agency. Los Angeles can offer the four-time champion the most amount of money, and it would control any sign-and-trade possibility, which could limit the options for James to maximize his earnings without going through L.A.

But, the Lakers already maxed Reaves this offseason, which has left the door open for James to join a new team at 41.

Here’s a look at the betting market and the path for some of the top options to land him in the offseason.

LeBron James Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Lakers: -125

Golden State Warriors: +250

Miami Heat: +500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +500

San Antonio Spurs: +3000

New York Knicks: +3000

Milwaukee Bucks: +3000

Detroit Pistons: +3000

Dallas Mavericks: +3000

Brooklyn Nets: +3000

Note: No other team has shorter than +5000 odds to land James in free agency.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers should be banging on the door to bring James back to Los Angeles, but it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Not only does it make sense for James to stay in Los Angeles – where his son is on the team and his family is settled – but the Lakers need him back if they want to compete with the best teams in the West. Let’s be honest, even if the Lakers open cap space up by letting James walk – or trading him in a sign-and-trade – it is extremely unlikely that they are bringing in a player that is better than him.

However, these odds translate to an implied probability of just 55.6 percent that he’s back in a Lakers uniform next season. The best secondary path for the Lakers would be moving James in a sign-and-trade, but it’s unclear what they’ll actually be able to get back in such a deal.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is gaining some serious steam to land James in free agency after Draymond Green declined his player option this offseason. Now, Green opens the door for the Warriors to make some additions to the roster before he eventually signs a new deal with the franchise.

ESPN’s Shams Charania mentioned James and Anthony Davis as two targets for the Warriors in the offseason.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

James teaming up with Steph Curry would be must-watch television, and the two had a ton of success in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA. I don’t think James joining Golden State would make the Warriors a true contender, but they’d have a much higher ceiling than they did in the 2025-26 season.

The only issue? James likely would have to take the mid-level exception to facilitate a move to Golden State, which is a massive pay cut.

Miami Heat

Miami already made a major move this offseason by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it may only be on this list since James has played in South Beach before.

The Heat would likely need to execute a sign-and-trade for James since their cap sheet is already pretty tight after dealing for Giannis. If James is leaving California to chase a title, there simply are better options than him going to a Miami team that has a lot of questions after Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Still, Miami and Pat Riley land James once, and it’s possible the Hall of Famer executive is able to bring him back to the franchise where he won two of his four titles.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs make a ton of sense as a non-California destination for James, especially if this ends up being his final season.

James could return to his hometown team – the same one that drafted him in 2003 – and the Cavs are expected to contend in the Eastern Conference once again after making the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2025-26 season.

There is also a pretty interesting potential sign-and-trade that would help the Lakers and improve James’ earnings in the 2026-27 season. Los Angeles could look to flip the four-time league MVP for Cavs big man Jarrett Allen, who would fit in nicely with Luka Doncic.

Now, Allen isn’t a better player than James, but he would fill a hole in the Lakers’ rotation. As of now, the Cavs seem like the one team where a sign-and-trade would be beneficial to both sides.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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