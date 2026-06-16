LeBron James Next Team Odds: Lakers Favored to Retain Star Forward; Warriors, Cavs Viewed as Potential Suitors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering a very intriguing offseason, as the 41-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team in free agency.

Now, James would likely have to take a massive pay cut to land with many teams in the league, but all options are on the table if the four-time champion decides to return for a 24th NBA season.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, Rob Pelinka stated that Los Angeles would like to bring back both James and Austin Reaves in the offseason as it builds around Luka Doncic. James willingly took a step back as the No. 3 option for the Lakers during the regular season, but with Doncic and Reaves injured to start the playoffs, he led the Lakers to a series win over the Houston Rockets in the first round.

Pelinka’s comments and James’ affinity for Los Angeles (he’s been there since the 2018-19 season) has led to the Lakers being heavily favored (-250) in the odds at DraftKings for James’ team at the start of the 2026-27 season. However, there are a few teams that could make sense if he decides to leave Los Angeles.

LeBron James Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Lakers: -250

Golden State Warriors: +300

Cleveland Cavaliers: +600

San Antonio Spurs: +1500

Portland Trail Blazers: +3000

Philadelphia 76ers: +3000

New York Knicks: +3000

Orlando Magic: +3000

Milwaukee Bucks: +3000

Miami Heat: +3000

Los Angeles Clippers: +3000

Houston Rockets: +3000

Detroit Pistons: +3000

Denver Nuggets: +3000

Dallas Mavericks: +3000

Brooklyn Nets: +3000

Washington Wizards: +4000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5000

Boston Celtics: +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000

Phoenix Suns: +7500

Indiana Pacers: +8000

Charlotte Hornets: +8000

Utah Jazz: +10000

Toronto Raptors: +10000

Sacramento Kings: +10000

New Orleans Pelicans: +10000

Chicago Bulls: +10000

Atlanta Hawks: +10000

Memphis Grizzlies: +15000

The Golden State Warriors (+300) are No. 2 in the odds to land James, and they could make sense as a destination if the Warriors want to make one last push with Steph Curry still playing at an All-NBA level.

James and Curry showed elite chemistry during the Olympics in 2024, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer would be a terrific table setter for Steph that can also step up as a scorer when Curry is on the bench. With Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) out to start next season, the Warriors need all the help they can get.

However, unless they execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers, the Warriors can’t offer James a ton of money. They’ll likely be capped at the mid-level exception, which several teams will have at their disposal – some with better title chances than Golden State.

Another team that has been floated – and always will be – is the Cleveland Cavaliers (+600). James’ hometown team drafted him back in 2003, and he won a title in his second stint with Cleveland in 2016. There’s a chance for a storybook ending if James closes his career with the Cavs, but Cleveland is in the second apron and currently could only offer him the league minimum.

While James may take a pay cut, there’s no reason for the All-Star forward to take that big of a cut since he’s still one of the best players in the league. After all, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

The Cavs’ other path to a James reunion could come via a sign-and-trade, but that would take the Lakers signing off on it. Sure, Los Angeles could use a center like Jarrett Allen, but James likely gives the Lakers a better chance to win. So, why wouldn’t Los Angeles just bring him back at that number?

One other team that has been floated in the aftermath of the NBA Finals is the San Antonio Spurs, which CBS’ Sam Quinn mentioned as a potential suitor. San Antonio is fourth in the odds (+1500) to land James in the offseason.

“But he and longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have long shared a mutual admiration,” Quinn wrote. “If he's as serious about wanting to win as he says, there's no better suitor out there. The Spurs can make the money work. The mid-level probably tops every suitor but the Lakers, and if the Spurs need to move Johnson to create cap space, they could get James into the low-20-million-dollar range. The basketball fit works because it always works with LeBron. He can do anything.”

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to James’ free agency:

How long does he want to continue playing?

How important is it to win a ring next year?

Does he want to leave his son, Bronny, to chase a ring?

Does he really want to leave Los Angeles if the Lakers are willing to bring him back?



Ultimately, I think the odds for James’ next team are right.

Not only does it make sense for him to stay in Los Angeles, but the Lakers need him back if they want to compete with the best teams in the West. Let’s be honest, even if the Lakers open cap space up by letting James walk – or trading him in a sign-and-trade – it is extremely unlikely that they are bringing in a player that is better than him.

Even at 41, James single-handedly won the Lakers a playoff series in the 2025-26 season. It’s truly remarkable.

If Los Angeles is serious about winning a title with Luka Doncic sooner rather than later, bringing James back to play that No. 3 role in the offense is the best bet, especially if it can get him at a cheaper number.

Unless the NBA’s all-time leading scorer decides that he doesn’t want to play in Los Angeles, it’s hard to see the Lakers messing around and letting him go in the offseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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