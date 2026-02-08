LeBron James Reveals Sam Darnold, Favored Seahawks as His Super Bowl Pick

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James knows a thing or two about winning championships, and he's even bold enough to pick them in other sports.

James made his Super Bowl pick with DraftKings Sportsbook, and the four-time NBA champion is taking the Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold -- the favorite in Super Bowl LX -- to beat the New England Patriots.

James' pick is a common one at DraftKings, as 60 percent of bettors have taken the Seahawks to cover the 4.5-point spread, according to the latest splits from the sportsbook. However, only 44 percent of moneyline bettors have taken the Seahawks to win. So, plenty of people still believe Drake Maye and company could pull off the upset.

The Seahawks have been favored since the odds came out for Super Bowl LX two weeks ago, and they actually went from 3.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites last week. James' pick is chalky, but Seattle's defense may be the best in the NFL, and the team did post the best record against the spread in the NFL this season.

Still, New England has allowed just 26 points in the playoffs and is 17-3 (including playoffs) this season. The Patriots have knocked off some elite defenses in Denver, Los Angeles and Houston to make the Super Bowl.

Time will tell if James' pick is right, and bettors can tail him at DraftKings, where Seattle is currently -230 on the moneyline. While there isn't much value in betting the Seahawks to win outright, both SI Betting's Iain MacMillan and Brian Giuffra picked the Seahawks to cover in our betting competition for Super Bowl 60.

So, you can tail them -- and LeBron (!) -- on Super Bowl Sunday.

