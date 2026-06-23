Liberty vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, June 23

The Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty in the lone WNBA game on Tuesday night.

The Liberty have lost their last two games as favorites in each contest, while the Aces bounced back from an upset loss in Dallas with two victories.

This is the first meeting this season between the Liberty and Aces.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +2.5 (-105)

Aces -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Liberty +124

Aces -148

Total

172.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Liberty vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Liberty record: 11-6

Aces record: 12-4

Liberty vs. Aces Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

N/A

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – Out

Chennedy Carter – Out

Dana Evans – Out

Liberty vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 12.5 Points (-121)

Sabrina Ionescu is healthy enough to play, but she doesn’t quite look like herself yet this season. She’s averaging just 7.4 points on 2.8 of 8.8 (31.8%) shooting on the season and scored just two points in 22 minutes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ionescu is bound to break out sometime, but she’s had three single-digit efforts and topped out at 10 points since scoring 11 in her debut on May 24.

Liberty vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces are catching the Liberty at a good time. New York has lost two straight and barely beat the Sky with a one-point win as a -10.5 favorite.

Las Vegas has bounced back nicely with two double-digit wins as single-digit favorites in its last two games. I’ll take the Aces to stay hot tonight at home.

Pick: Aces -2.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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