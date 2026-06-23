Liberty vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, June 23
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The Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty in the lone WNBA game on Tuesday night.
The Liberty have lost their last two games as favorites in each contest, while the Aces bounced back from an upset loss in Dallas with two victories.
This is the first meeting this season between the Liberty and Aces.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty +2.5 (-105)
- Aces -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Liberty +124
- Aces -148
Total
- 172.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- Liberty record: 11-6
- Aces record: 12-4
Liberty vs. Aces Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- N/A
Aces Injury Report
- Janiah Barker – Out
- Chennedy Carter – Out
- Dana Evans – Out
Liberty vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 12.5 Points (-121)
Sabrina Ionescu is healthy enough to play, but she doesn’t quite look like herself yet this season. She’s averaging just 7.4 points on 2.8 of 8.8 (31.8%) shooting on the season and scored just two points in 22 minutes in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Ionescu is bound to break out sometime, but she’s had three single-digit efforts and topped out at 10 points since scoring 11 in her debut on May 24.
Liberty vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces are catching the Liberty at a good time. New York has lost two straight and barely beat the Sky with a one-point win as a -10.5 favorite.
Las Vegas has bounced back nicely with two double-digit wins as single-digit favorites in its last two games. I’ll take the Aces to stay hot tonight at home.
Pick: Aces -2.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop