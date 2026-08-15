Liberty vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 15

A major hot streak from the New York Liberty has put them back in the WNBA title conversation, and they’ll look to keep things rolling with a matinee matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 15.

New York is coming off a four-point win at home against the Los Angeles Sparks, and it’s favored once again on Saturday against a Sun team that has just eight wins all season long.

The only issue? The Liberty are just 1-10 against the spread when favored on the road this season. So, that opens up some interesting betting decisions in the first of three games on Aug. 15.

New York beat Connecticut by 31 (at home) to open the season, but the Sun put up a much tougher fight the last time these teams played, losing by just nine at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Now, oddsmakers have the Liberty favored by 7.5 points on the road as they look to build on an 8-2 stretch that has pushed them up out of the No. 8 seed in the league.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -7.5 (-115)

Sun +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Liberty: -340

Sun: +270

Total

175.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Liberty vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 5 NY, Liberty Live, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Liberty record: 21-14

Sun record: 8-24

Liberty vs. Sun Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich -- out

Sabrina Ionescu -- questionable

Satou Sabally -- out

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Aaliyah Edwards -- questionable

Liberty vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sabrina Ionescu 18+ Points (-133)

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my WNBA Best Bets column – I examined this matchup for Ionescu and why she could have a big scoring performance:

New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.0 points per game this season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3-point range.

The star guard has really picked things up over the last few weeks, averaging 19.5 points per game in her 15 contests since July 1. Ionescu is also shooting better from the field and from 3 during that 15-game sample.

Connecticut has not been a bad defensive team this season, but the Liberty need more scoring from Ionescu than they might have originally thought this season with Satou Sabally (concussion) taking time away from the team to recover.

A four-time All-Star, Ionescu has 18 or more points in nine of her last 15 games, though she’s yet to face CT in 2026.

The star guard averaged 18.2 points per game in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, so she’s certainly capable of pushing her season average closer to this number over the final weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Liberty vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to look past the Liberty’s struggles against the spread on the road, as they’re 1-10 against the spread as favorites and 3-14 against the number overall after losing to the Indiana Fever earlier this week.

Connecticut isn’t in the same stratosphere as the Liberty in terms of talent, but the Sun are an impressive 8-4 against the spread as home underdogs, including a cover as 11.5-point underdogs the last time these teams played.

The Liberty have won eight of their last 10 games, but they’ve done it all on the offensive end, ranking third in the league in offensive rating and just 12th in defensive rating during that stretch.

This CT team isn’t super talented, but it does defend at a high level, ranking sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating at home. The Sun are also seventh overall in opponent points per game.

Since New York has struggled to get stops as of late, I don’t mind taking the points with CT in this matchup.

Pick: Sun +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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