Lindsey Vonn's Devastating Crash Ends Run for Downhill Gold Medal After She Was 2nd in Odds

American Lindsey Vonn's comeback is over less than two weeks after she tore her ACL and decided not to withdraw from the Olympics.

Vonn was second in the odds to win gold in the women's downhill, but she suffered a devastating crash on Sunday and was forced to be airlifted from the mountain. Vonn appeared to clip one of the course’s gates with her right shoulder, causing her to crash.

The AP's Jacquelyn Martin has the photo that shows the split-second before Lindsey Vonn's crash: her right ski pole clips the gate at the crest of the jump, which flung her off balance and induced the crash. pic.twitter.com/RKjQ4H4lKg — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 8, 2026

It's a devastating finish for the 41-year-old, who tore her ACL in Switzerland less than two weeks ago. Vonn was loaded onto a stretcher before she was airlifted off.

A three-time Olympic medalist, Vonn retired back in 2019 due to injuries, and she decided to undergo a partial knee replacement back in 2024 with hope that she'd be able to live without debilitating pain. The surgery appeared to work, as Vonn had not been dealing with pain in her leg, leading to her deciding to make a comeback at this year's Olympics.

“I really thought when I retired in 2019, that was it,” Vonn said recently. “I had built an amazing life, I was really happy. But then after the replacement, I knew things were really different. My body felt so good, and I just kind of kept pushing myself further and further to see what I was capable of, and racing seemed like the logical next step.”

With this year's Olympics being held at Cortina d’Ampezzo where Vonn made her first World Cup podium and six wins in her career, this was a special chance for the American to once again return to Olympic glory.

She was +350 to win the downhill gold before the event, behind only Italy's Sofia Goggia.

It's amazing that Vonn was able to make a comeback to the Olympics, and the fact that she still competed on a torn ACL shows her resolve and desire to win.

The odds for the downhill have been taking down at various sportsbooks since the event already started, but here's a look at where they were before Vonn's injury on Sunday.

