Lions vs. Bills Opening Odds for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 2 (Buffalo Favored in New Stadium Debut)

The official full release of the 2026 NFL schedule is set for this Thursday, but as is tradition, a few prime-time games have been leaked to the public early this week.

One of those games is a Week 2 showdown between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, which will serve as that week's edition of Thursday Night Football. What's even more important than that is that this game will be the first matchup in the Bills' new stadium.

Let's take a look at the opening odds.

Lions vs. Bills Week 2 Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Lions +3 (-110)

Bills -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions +146

Bills -174

Total

OVER 52.5 (-120)

UNDER 52.5 (-102)

The new Highmark Stadium has been under construction for the past number of years, and on Thursday Night Football of Week 2, we'll see it for the first time.

These two teams met just two seasons ago on December 15 of 2024. The Bills won a barn-burner, winning by a final score of 48-42. This will be the first time that they'll meet in Buffalo since 2018, a game in which the Bills squeaked out a 14-13 victory.

The Lions haven't beaten the Bills since a 20-17 home win in 2006, and they haven't won in Buffalo since a 17-14 overtime win back in 1991.

The Lions are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs with a 9-8 record. With a stacked NFC North, they have their work cut out for them to return to the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to finally get over the hump and make a run to the Super Bowl. At 12-5, they finished in second place in the AFC East behind the eventual AFC champions, the New England Patriots. With an easier schedule in 2026, the Bills are hoping to reclaim the AFC East crown.

It's yet to be announced who will be each team's Week 1 opponent.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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