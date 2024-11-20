Lions vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL and are now the Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise history. They have another favorable matchup ahead of them in Week 12 when they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are fresh off an upset win against the New York Jets and are in the mix for a playoff spot. At 5-6, they're one game back from the Denver Broncos, and pulling off an upset win against the Lions would be a huge step in the right direction for them.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Lions vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-105)
- Colts +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions -400
- Colts +310
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Lions vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Lions Record: 9-1
- Colts Record: 5-6
Lions vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Lions' last seven games
- Lions have won eight-straight games
- Colts are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games
- Colts are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC North opponents
Lions vs. Colts Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - IR
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Questionable
- Alex Anzalone, LB - IR
- Allen Robinson, WR - Questionable
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - IR
- Trevor Denbow, S - IR
- Jaylon Carlies, LB - IR
Lions vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions have a one-two punch at running back and while David Montgomery has been great in certain situations, especially at the goalline, let's not overlook how good of a season Jahmyr Gibbs is having. He's averaging a blistering 6.0 yards per carry along with 23 receptions for 256 receiving yards.
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson: If last week was any indication, sitting on the bench for two games did Anthony Richardson a ton of good. He had arguably his best passing game of his career, completing 66.7% of passes for 272 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. If he can keep playing at that level, the Colts are going to be able to hang with the Lions on Sunday.
Lions vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm looking to bet the total in this interconference showdown:
The Lions have averaged 33.6 points per game this season, which may lead you to believe their 9-1 record is due to their offense, but I'd make the argument it's been their defense that has been more impressive. The Detroit defense ranks second in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and they're allowing just 17.7 points per game on the season.
A total should only be in the 50s if it's a game that features two teams whose offense is significantly better than their defenses and I simply don't think that's the case in this one. While the argument could be made for the Lions, it's been objectively true the Colts' defense has been far better than their offense. Their offense is 22nd in EPA per play but 11th in opponent EPA per play.
The Indianapolis defense isn't elite but they're above average in almost every metric and don't deserve to be in a game that has a total set in the 50s. I think an uncharacteristically slow game for the Lions offense is in the cards.
Pick: UNDER 50.5 (-110)
