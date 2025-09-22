Lions vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 3 (Bet on Lamar)
Two elite offenses face off on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL season, as the Detroit Lions hit the road to play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Both of these teams put up over 40 points in Week 2, and there should be plenty of scoring done in Week 3 – which is a great sign if you’re looking to bet some OVERs on some player props.
On Monday, I’m eyeing plays for Jackson and Jameson Williams.
Both of these teams are 1-1 this season, so this matchup means a lot for their season-long outlooks, as a loss makes it a little harder to earn a top seed in the playoff picture.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the players that I’m betting on to have a major impact in Week 3.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Ravens
- Lamar Jackson OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113)
- Jameson Williams Longest Reception OVER 22.5 Yards (-110)
- Jared Goff OVER 23.5 Completions (-108)
Lamar Jackson OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113)
So far this season, Jackson has thrown for 434 yards and six touchdowns, clearing this yardage prop in just one of his two games.
However, he has a great matchup in Week 3 against a Detroit defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
While the Lions haven’t allowed a ton of passing yards this season, they were blown out in Week 1 and faced a weak Chicago team in Week 2. The Ravens’ offense is much more potent, and it’s worth noting that Jackson has yet to attempt 30 passes in a game yet has still cleared this line once.
Last season, Lamar averaged over 245 passing yards per game, so he’s worth a look on Monday night.
Jameson Williams Longest Reception OVER 22.5 Yards (-110)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams averaged over 17 yards per reception in the 2024 season, and he already had a 64-yard catch in Week 2.
One of the best deep-ball threats in the NFL, Williams is worth a look in this market against a Baltimore team that has given up the second-most passing yards in the NFL (596) through two weeks.
Williams had nine games in the 2024 season with a reception that went for 23 yards or more.
Jared Goff OVER 23.5 Completions (-108)
The Ravens pass defense has struggled to open the 2025 season, and that sets up well for Jared Goff, who has completed 31 and 23 passes in his first two games.
Goff should have to throw the ball quite a bit in a game where not only are the Lions underdogs, but the total is up over 50 points.
Baltimore has allowed the second-most completions (61) in the NFL this season, including 25 completions to Joe Flacco in a blowout win in Week 2.
As long as Dan Campbell and the Lions trust Goff to air it out, it’s hard to find a better matchup for him this season. Goff has completed 80.6 percent of his passes so far in 2025.
