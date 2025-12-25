Lions vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Christmas Day in Week 17 (Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs)
The Detroit Lions' playoff chances are on life support as they get ready to face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't bet on this NFC North showdown.
You can find my favorite wager for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my top prop bets for this matinee matchup. Let's dive into them.
Lions vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Max Brosmer OVER 178.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-128)
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Vikings have done a great job of blitzing pass rushers this season, but their run defense leaves something to be desired, ranking 21st in opponent rush success rate and 23rd in opponent rush EPA. That could lead to Jahmyr Gibbs having a productive day on the ground. Gibbs is averaging 73.5 rushing yards per game this season, so even if he goes above his average by a single yard, this bet will cash.
Max Brosmer OVER 178.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Lions' secondary is one of the most injured units in the NFL. Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Amik Robertson, and Kerby Joseph are among those likely to miss this week's game. I'm not claiming that's going to lead to Max Brosmer putting up monster numbers, but all we need him to hit for this bet to cash is 179+ yards. That's very doable for the Vikings' backup quarterback.
Justin Jefferson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-128)
If you want to take advantage of the Lions' injured secondary, but you don't want to bet on Brosmer, consider instead betting on Justin Jefferson to go over 4.5 receptions. He should be able to create plenty of space against the Lions on Thursday, and he has seen eight balls thrown his way in each of the Vikings' last two games.
